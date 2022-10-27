How Reality TV’s Delayed Broadcast Breakups Reignite Real-Life Trauma

Take a moment and think back to one of your most heartbreaking life experiences — be it a breakup, a betrayal, or the loss of a loved one. Now recall the days, weeks, and months that followed that event, and imagine that after all of your pain, grief, and healing, you had to publicly relive your trauma while the rest of the world weighed in. Sounds torturous, right? Well that’s the harsh reality of reality TV.

Oftentimes months pass between the filming and airing of reality shows, and that delay doesn’t simply result in viewers watching milestones like birthdays, weddings, and juicy drama unfold later than they happened IRL. It also means the shows’ stars have to relive any traumas they experienced during filming all over again. In Season 2 of The Kardashians, for instance, we’ve gotten glimpses of Khloé learning that her ex, Tristan Thompson, not only cheated on her (again), but got another woman pregnant. (All while expecting a second baby via surrogate with Khloe!) The season premiere showed Khloé processing the betrayal and dreading the public’s reaction, but by the time the episode aired, it was old news being needlessly shoved in the spotlight again. The paternity suit against Thompson broke in June 2021, and we learned Khloé and Tristan were expecting their second child in July 2022. But the drama didn’t play out on screen until September 2022, which meant Khloé had to revisit that dark chapter of her life and reopen old wounds more than a year later.

Khloé and Tristan’s situation is especially outrageous, but she’s far from the only reality star who’s had to belatedly relive a former relationship or breakup due to delated broadcasting. One of Selling Sunset‘s most memorable heartbreaks — Chrishell Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley — played out on screen August 2020, months after Hartley filed in November 2019. Stause was burned by the reality TV delay again in Season 5, which dropped on Netflix in April 2022, and showed her relationship with and separation from boss Jason Oppenheim months after their December 2021 split. TV’s excess of dating shows also force people to relive past hook-ups, romances, and heartbreaks en masse. Each year, contestants on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise sit back and hold their breath as viewers watch their dating histories unfold onscreen. If that wasn’t painful enough, when the finale arrives, leads of the flagship shows sit before a live audience to watch back and dissect their breakups on stage. These rewatches not only re-traumatize reality stars, but they foster cringe-worthy, uncomfortable viewing experiences for fans.

In some cases, like the recent Love Is Blind: After the Altar episodes, a delayed airing offers check-ins with seemingly successful couples who’ve broken up by the time fans tune in. Two couples from Love Is Blind Season 2 — Jarrette and Iyanna, and Nick and Danielle — were still hitched and happy during the weekend-long reunion, which aired in September 2022, but at the end of the special, a black screen appeared with the following message: “Since filming, Jarrette and Iyanna, and Nick and Danielle have made the decision to end their marriages. While their journeys together have ended, love is always worth taking the risk. We’re grateful to the Pod Squad for opening their hearts and sharing their stories with the world.” Contestants Deepti and Kyle, who decided to start dating while filming After the Altar, had also broken up by the time the episodes aired, which meant all three couples had to watch the world delight over their pre-breakup weekends knowing their relationships had drastically changed since.

Now, reality stars are well aware of what they’re getting themselves into when they agree to have their lives documented. They know there’s a risk that events will transpire during filming that they won’t want to be reminded of come airtime, but knowing that risk doesn’t make the anxiety of unearthing past traumas or having viewers weigh in on them any easier. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up about how challenging it is to have personal traumas unfold on screen so long after they take place. “It’s really emotional… We have to live things that we know are not fun to relive, and we have to go through these things that we’ve already put behind us, and that gets a little frustrating,” she said when describing her anxiety ahead of Hulu’s Season 1 premiere party. “It just sounds like the most daunting thing. To relive everything — it’s so jarring and pretty traumatizing. It’s really hard.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians also shows Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson happily dating, but we know the couple called it quits in August 2022. However, breakups aren’t the only traumatic things reality stars are forced to relive when shows air. Shows including Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac have featured physical fights; Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise highlighted sexual assault allegations made on set; and after appearing on Season 5 of Selling Sunset pregnant, realtor associate Maya Vander had a stillbirth in December 2021 post-filming. In an interview with TODAY, Vander said her pregnancy loss made the season hard to revisit. “Usually I would watch [the season] a few times,” Vander said in May 2022. “But this time, I was like, ‘OK, I’m good,’ after watching the first time.”

In so many instances, reality TV serves as a fun, dramatic escape for stars and viewers alike, but there is a certain artificiality to it that may make viewers less sympathetic to reality TV drama. It may be hard to know which emotions are genuine and which are staged for the camera, but in instances when the delay between filming and airing creates painful, uncomfortable viewing experiences, it’s crucial to remember that the stars at the center of these on-screen traumas are experiencing them again. And that isn’t always easy.