New York City, NY

Dorinda Medley Fires Back at Ramona Singer Calling ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Show “The Loser Show”: ’I Don’t Know Why She Would Do That”

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley is making it nice — especially after her former castmate Ramona Singer suggested that Bravo call the new Legacy spinoff “The Loser Show.” Regarding Singer’s comments, Medley told Page Six, “I don’t know why she would do that.”

Medley was put “on pause” from the show back in 2020 after six seasons. Reflecting on how she handled it, she said she “just went silent” before adding that “unless you’re being paid to be messy,” you should not say anything.

“You know, Ramona says things sometimes, you know how it is, she regrets it … It’s been a difficult time for all of us because we’ve all been in limbo for a long time so maybe she was safely reacting to protect herself,” Medley suggested. “Listen. Like Ramona Singer, not like Ramona Singer, she is great TV. And that’s the end of the game.”

Singer spent 13 seasons on RHONY before the show hit its lowest ratings with its most recent season, forcing it into hiatus while Bravo could figure out how to make its comeback. As a result, the network settled on a brand new cast as well as a spinoff show featuring legacy characters we know and love. While speaking on the Reality with the King podcast about the Legacy show, Singer asked, “How could it be really good? The people who they’re gonna bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway so what are you gonna call it? The Loser Show?

Although the cast has not yet been announced for the spinoff, Medley asked Andy Cohen at BravoCon about her future status to which he responded, “Dorinda, your time is coming.” Regarding the newly-announced cast of RHONY, the Bravolebrity also had a more accepting response than Singer, who said she was “disappointed” that the show is starting fresh.

“I think it’s very exciting that they have the new girls. We’re finally moving this train,” Medley told Page Six. “New girls, old girls, I think it’s good things to come.”

