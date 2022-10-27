ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Wendell and Wild’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Henry Selick, Jordan Peele Movie

By Anna Menta
 3 days ago
Wendell & Wild is coming to Netflix this weekend, and it just feels right that there is a new movie from two horror kings— Henry Selick and Jordan Peele—releasing on the spookiest weekend of the year.

Selick’s new stop-motion animation horror comedy comes to you from the same man who brought you The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), James and the Giant Peach (1996), and Coraline (2009). And to top it off, Selick co-wrote the script with Peele, whose recently been hailed as a horror genius for his films Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2022). (Peele also served as an executive producer on this new film.)

Basically, with a collaboration like that, you know it’s bound to be good. Starring the voices of Peele and his longtime comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key as demons who help a teenage girl reconnect with her dead parents, Wendell & Wild promises to be the weird, spooky, punk-rock cult film for a new generation. You don’t want to miss it, so here’s what you need to know about how to watch Wendell & Wild on Netflix, including the Wendell & Wild release date and the Wendell & Wild release time.

HOW TO WATCH THE JORDAN PEELE MOVIE WENDELL AND WILD:

Wendell & Wild will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 28. You’ll need a Netflix account or a login from a friend to watch the movie.

Wendell & Wild was also released in select theaters beginning on October 21. You can find Wendell and Wild showtimes near you via Fandango.

WHAT IS THE WENDELL AND WILD NETFLIX RELEASE DATE?

Wendell & Wild will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 28.

WHAT TIME WILL WENDELL AND WILD BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Wendell & Wild will begin streaming on Friday, October 28 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Thursday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see that distinctive stop motion on your Netflix page, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A WENDELL AND WILD TRAILER?

Well of course there is! You can watch Wendell & Wild trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video at the top of this page. Watch out for apple worms!

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

