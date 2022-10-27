Another H-E-B Location Revealed As Expansion Continues Into North Texas

Photo: H-E-B

Fort Worth, you're getting a brand spankin' new H-E-B !

The Texas-based grocery chain announced plans for its latest store , which will be located in north Fort Worth, according to WFAA . The location at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive is slated to open in 2024 following a groundbreaking ceremony on November 16.

This marks the second confirmed location opening in Tarrant County as H-E-B continues its expansion into North Texas. The first location was announced at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street. Furthermore, H-E-B is gearing up to open its first Collin County location in north Frisco. That location is set to open on November 2 at the corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Here's a look at the list of H-E-B stores under construction in Dallas/Fort Worth, according to WFAA :

Allen: E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue (expected to open late 2023)

McKinney: Northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway (expected to open late 2023)

Plano: Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road (Opening Date: Nov. 2, 2022)

Mansfield: Corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street (groundbreaking is expected in early 2023)

Fort Worth ("H-E-B Alliance"): Northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive (groundbreaking will be held on Nov. 16; expected to open in 2024)

Here's a look at where H-E-B has purchased land, but hasn't yet publicly confirmed locations: