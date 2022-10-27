ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAJA KJ 97

Ashley Judd Suffered Injury Amid Grief From Losing Mother Naomi Judd

By Kelly Fisher
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267U1U_0ip9N33X00
Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Judd has been open before about the grief she’s experienced after unexpectedly losing her mother, beloved country superstar Naomi Judd , earlier this year. Naomi, who sang in the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds with her other daughter Wynonna Judd , died on April 30. She was 76.

Ashley made an appearance on Zoom with Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of a series hosted by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. That’s where she described the “freak accident,” a fractured leg, which she said healed quickly and explained that klutziness often goes hand-in-hand with grief. She said during the conversation, per The Hollywood Reporter : “It was what it was. Clumsiness is associated with grief, and there were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents, and that’s just what mine happened to look like. It really allowed me to grieve. It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve.”

“With gratitude to the remarkable Ashley Judd for her vulnerability & wisdom on trauma & resilience,” reads a tweet from the emel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. “We are also very grateful for Dr. Jonathan Flint’s participation in the discussion, a highly regarded scientist and expert in genetic neuroscience.”

Ashley retweeted in response : “Such a pleasure to be in community with the great behavior geneticist Dr Flint for a meaningful conversation. Thank you for having me.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Fighting Over What?': Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Feuding With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Setting the record straight. Wynonna Judd insists there is no feud going on between her and sister Ashley Judd over their late mom Naomi Judd's will. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna said in a cover story, making it clear that there is "no argument" between the sisters following recent rumors.“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” the 58-year-old continued. 'SHE WAS...
AOL Corp

Wynonna Judd Recalls Last Words She Said to Mom Naomi Judd

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In a candid interview, Wynonna Judd...
KENTUCKY STATE
Page Six

Matthew Perry’s dating history: All his past girlfriends and relationships

From a brief fling with Julia Roberts in the ’90s to a failed engagement with Molly Hurwitz in the 2020s, Matthew Perry has dated several women inside and outside Hollywood. The “Friends” alum candidly discusses the biggest loves of his life — as well as his struggles with addiction — in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” Take a look back at everyone Perry has been romantically linked to through the years on his quest to find “The One.” Julia Roberts 1995-1996 Perry had his first high-profile relationship with none other than Julia Roberts. The sitcom star said he and the “Pretty...
Deadline

Emilia Clarke To Star As Constance Lloyd, Oscar Wilde’s Wife, In New Film From Sophie Hyde

Emilia Clarke is set to lead An Ideal Wife, the new film from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde where she will play the Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd.  We hear the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after she learned that Wilde was homosexual. Embankment films is handling the pic, which will be presented to buyers at AFM this week. The UK production and sales company has been talking to buyers about the project for a few months and Clarke...
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Recalls The Time Loretta Lynn Smacked Her Rear End

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. After the news broke of her death, many of her fellow artists paid tribute to her and shared some fun stories. Carrie Underwood talked about the time that they first met before they collaborated on a song called “Still Woman Enough,” with Reba McEntire.
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Megan, Ashley Graham, Cardi B, Dolly.

Jessica Simpson is her own best model while posing in Daisy Duke shorts from her clothing line... Megan Thee Stallion made a mini horror movie. SUNDAY Ashley Graham is 35. Plus size model and the 2018 "Sports Illustrated" issue. 'Giving you ass, hair and heels': Cardi B. It's safe to...
Vice

We talk to Paloma Elsesser about her Make Your Own Moment campaign

Paloma Elsesser is a force in fashion unlike anyone else. Which is to say she is a force for good! Someone who prioritises family and community and feeling and looking great above anything else. A natural choice then for Zalando’s Make Your Own Moment campaign, one that celebrates the personal fashion moments that lift our spirits. Featuring Paloma and her sister Ama, alongside DJ Wolfram, Dutch model Dylan Hasselbaink, German musician Noah Levi and Spanish actress Hajar Brown, the campaign was shot in Barcelona by Isaac Lock and Jonas Unger.
Psych Centra

What Are Emotional Flashbacks? Plus Coping Methods

Emotional flashbacks are intense emotional states activated by past trauma (e.g., fear, shame, or feeling unsafe). We look at effective ways to recognize and cope with them. Do you experience intense waves of emotion that seem excessive based on the current situation? When this happens, do you feel like you’re reliving a stressful or traumatic event? You might be having emotional flashbacks.
psychologytoday.com

The Risks of Love

The likelihood of emotional and physical injury at the hands of another increases with love. The great tragedy of hurtful love is that most of the pain and all the abuse is entirely preventable. Relationship pain begins with resistance to emotional attunement and failure of compassion. Love is a risky...
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy