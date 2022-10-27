Read full article on original website
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx
Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Unionport: Tragic Fatal Fire Claims the Lives of Four People, including Two Children & One Infant
A fatal fire in the Unionport section of the southeast Bronx has claimed the lives of four people, including three children, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the department was advised of the incident on Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 6.03 a.m. Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a call regarding a residential fire inside 2165 Quimby Avenue.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NYC Subway Crime: Man critically injured in Times Square stabbing
One man was stabbed in the torso and another man was wounded after a fight broke out at the 42nd St. Times Square subway station.
norwoodnews.org
Woodstock: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 740 Brook Avenue in The Bronx
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched a new affordable housing lottery for units at 740 Brook Avenue, a 9-story, mixed-use building in the Woodstock neighborhood of the South Bronx as reported by YIMBY . Brook Avenue Apartments is offering 42 newly constructed studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom affordable units.
Female Fight Club hosts Bronx Witches Ride to benefit asylum seekers
The Female Fight Club held their first ever “Witches Ride” in Riverdale on Sunday.
NBC New York
3 Hospitalized After Shooting at Busy NYC Intersection: Police
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
77-year-old Bronx food market employee slashed during dispute
A 77-year-old food Bronx market employee was slashed in the face Friday afternoon, authorities said.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
Legal Aid Society files lawsuit to stop illegal apartment conversions in NYC
Legal Aid Society filed a lawsuit against the New York City Department of Buildings, the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal and landlords of a Brooklyn building after they say illegal apartment layout alterations have been initiated. The Legal Aid Society says these alterations can displace long-term rent-stabilized tenants.
bkreader.com
BK Landlord Required to Pay $82,500 in Penalties, Correct Multiple Lead Paint Violations
The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced it has reached a settlement agreement with a major landlord to correct multiple lead paint violations involving buildings located in Brooklyn. In total, there were 80 lead-based paint violations found across six Brooklyn buildings. This impacted 285 homes of...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks
NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
Williamsbridge hosts 10th annual Halloween Festival for Bronx families
Bronx residents gathered in Williamsbridge on Saturday for the 10th annual Halloween festival.
Bed-Stuy nonprofit fights to save community safe haven
A Bet-Study nonprofit is fighting to save a community safe haven and home to its 174-year-old group.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
3 dead, several injured in 2-alarm fire in the Bronx, officials say
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people died and six others were injured when a two-alarm fire ripped through a Bronx building Sunday morning, officials said. The fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-use dwelling at 2165 Quimby Ave. near Castle Hill Avenue in Unionport just after 6 a.m., officials said. Three […]
