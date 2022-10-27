ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

By Brayden Stamps
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Zbr_0ip9Mhyb00

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states.

2 North Carolina cities move up ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list

In fact, South Carolina has triple the number of vehicle fatalities than Massachusetts, the state with the fewest vehicle fatalities.

Coinciding with its high number of vehicle fatalities, South Carolina ranks 44th out of 50 for road safety.

Factors taken into account for Road Safety include:

  • DUI rates
  • Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities
  • Uninsured drivers
  • Road quality
  • Driving laws
  • Phone use while driving
  • Speeding
  • Aggressive acceleration
  • Harsh braking
  • Poor turning

As a whole, South Carolina came in as a fairly unsafe state in most categories.

South Carolina also ranks dead last in Personal & Residential Safety.

Factors taken into account for Personal & Residential Safety include:

  • Violent crime statistics
  • Drug abuse and overdose deaths
  • Number of first responders
  • Bullying rates
  • Elder abuse and exploitation

In total, South Carolina ranked 42nd out of 50 for total safety making it one of the 10 least safe states in the nation.

The full list of 50 can be viewed below.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Personal & Residential Safety Financial Safety Road Safety Workplace Safety Emergency Preparedness
1 Vermont 68.79 2 10 14 1 7
2 Maine 66.95 3 13 2 19 1
3 New Hampshire 63.99 4 1 13 41 3
4 Utah 63.48 19 2 7 2 5
5 Hawaii 60.36 14 14 20 13 4
6 Massachusetts 60.02 7 5 1 42 11
7 Connecticut 59.88 1 23 17 27 17
8 Minnesota 59.81 17 4 3 6 22
9 Washington 59.44 27 7 15 5 9
10 Rhode Island 58.99 6 26 19 35 10
11 Virginia 55.99 11 17 22 3 31
12 Oregon 55.48 39 11 12 8 16
13 Iowa 55.29 8 19 5 7 47
14 Idaho 54.67 16 18 6 46 15
15 New Jersey 54.62 5 30 16 28 25
16 Alaska 54.52 37 16 27 21 2
17 Wyoming 54.04 21 27 10 22 21
18 Maryland 53.23 9 24 45 14 23
19 Indiana 52.98 15 37 24 12 29
20 Arizona 52.95 33 20 49 9 8
21 North Carolina 52.37 12 15 30 4 43
22 New York 51.92 10 31 4 30 26
23 Wisconsin 51.42 26 21 11 32 20
24 Delaware 51.36 23 29 25 33 13
25 New Mexico 49.92 38 38 48 10 12
26 Michigan 49.79 43 34 38 15 14
27 California 48.94 42 22 40 18 19
28 Kentucky 48.73 25 39 35 20 30
29 Pennsylvania 48.51 18 35 33 26 27
30 North Dakota 47.94 20 12 8 49 37
31 Nevada 47.72 48 50 37 17 6
32 Illinois 47.68 13 49 18 23 35
33 West Virginia 47.08 31 33 26 45 18
34 Nebraska 46.58 24 9 9 39 40
35 Georgia 45.27 22 44 39 25 34
36 Ohio 45.14 32 47 23 29 24
37 Colorado 43.84 44 8 31 43 28
38 South Dakota 43.38 28 3 32 50 39
39 Kansas 42.91 29 28 21 34 44
40 Montana 42.16 45 6 28 38 32
41 Tennessee 41.34 49 40 41 11 38
42 South Carolina 41.03 50 36 44 16 36
43 Missouri 40.25 41 32 43 24 41
44 Florida 39.52 34 25 46 44 42
45 Oklahoma 39.34 35 45 29 36 45
46 Alabama 37.68 36 41 42 37 46
47 Texas 36.77 40 42 36 31 48
48 Arkansas 33.72 47 43 47 47 33
49 Mississippi 32.52 30 46 50 48 50
50 Louisiana 31.64 46 48 34 40 49
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Best-performing North Carolina stocks right now

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in North Carolina last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in North Carolina, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. All 20 stocks […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy