Local kebab restaurant looks at LA expansion, beyond

LOS ANGELES — Fifteen years ago, when Wally Sadat and his family started their first Mediterranean restaurant, they were figuring the business out. The concept, known as The Kebab Shop, set out to be another quality offering in the firmament of meticulously thought-through, fast-casual restaurants. Years later, it is...
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween parade returns Saturday

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As a 45-year-resident of Anaheim, Robert Sanchez has fond memories of the city's annual Halloween parade and festival. "I remember as a 9-year-old with my family putting up a chair along the parade route and watching all of the floats come by," said Sanchez to Spectrum News.
