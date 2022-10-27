BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources confirmed to KBTX that true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will start during Texas A&M’s home game against Ole Miss. Weigman played a few series at the end of the Aggies’ 30-24 loss to South Carolina last week after starter Haynes King exited the game due to injury. The Bridgeland product finished 8/15 for 91 yards in his first collegiate appearance against the Gamecocks. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media on Monday that King’s injury was not of concern and that he would be good to go this week, but nos Weigman has earned the starting nod.

