KBTX.com
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop SEC Tournament Match against Mississippi State, 2-1, in OT
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team was doomed by Mississippi State’s goal in the 10th minute of overtime, as the Aggies dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bulldogs in Sunday’s SEC Tournament first round match at Ashton Brosnaham Park. The one-goal loss for the Aggies...
KBTX.com
Aggies fall to Ole Miss marking their fourth straight loss
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M entered Saturday night against Ole Miss looking to rebound after a disappointing loss at South Carolina. Unfortunately for the aggies, the Rebels came back from a 14-7 deficit to take the win at Kyle field 31-28 marking the Aggies fourth consecutive loss. “I thought...
KBTX.com
Casarez earns All-SEC Honors while Aggie men finish fifth, women eighth at SEC Championships
OXFORD, Mississippi -- Eric Casarez’s eighth-place individual finish led the Texas A&M men’s team to a fifth-place finish, while the women’s team finished eighth at the Southeastern Conference Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. Casarez covered the 8k course in 23:21.36 on his...
KBTX.com
Weigman earns starting quarterback nod ahead of Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources confirmed to KBTX that true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will start during Texas A&M’s home game against Ole Miss. Weigman played a few series at the end of the Aggies’ 30-24 loss to South Carolina last week after starter Haynes King exited the game due to injury. The Bridgeland product finished 8/15 for 91 yards in his first collegiate appearance against the Gamecocks. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media on Monday that King’s injury was not of concern and that he would be good to go this week, but nos Weigman has earned the starting nod.
KBTX.com
Aggies excited to be back home at Kyle to face No. 15 Ole Miss
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team has struggled since leaving Kyle Field nearly a month and a half ago. They picked up a 2 point win over Arkansas in their SEC opener, but have lost 3 in a row. Saturday night they will return to Kyle...
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
KBTX.com
Bryan tops Hutto in home finale with four Lewis touchdowns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings won their home finale against Hutto 53-34 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. Sophomore wide receiver, Terrence Lewis record four receiving touchdowns to help the Vikings. Bryan improves to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in district play. They wrap up the regular...
KBTX.com
College Station overcomes slow start to top Consol 38-28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football beat A&M Consolidated 38-28 at Cougar Field Friday night to move to 5-0 all-time over the Tigers. Both College Station and Consol are now tied for first place in District 11-5A Div. I with 5-1 records. Jackson Verdugo’s one-handed touchdown catch in...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles defeated the Alpha Omega Academy Lions 49-14. The game got off to a wild start. A low snap by Alpha Omega resulted in a fumble recovery on the one-yard line by Brazos Christian’s Hayden Lutz. The Eagles capitalized immediately, as Tyler...
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
KBTX.com
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian junior high football team wins divisional championship in 9-0 season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian junior high football team wins the Gulf Coast League Divisional Championship. Congrats, Eagles!
KBTX.com
Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night. The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points. The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but...
KBTX.com
Franklin remains on top beating Cameron Yoe 63-7
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week Franklin picked up their 24th win a row against another defending state champ Lorena, now top-ranked Lions had another big test this week number 6 Cameron Yoe. Both the Lions and Yoemen were the last remaining teams in district 11 coming in to tonight.
KBTX.com
Chilton Pirates defeat Iola Bulldogs to remain undefeated
Iola, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs hosted the undefeated and fifth-ranked Chilton Pirates at Bulldog stadium Friday night. The Bulldogs got a taste of why the Pirates remain undefeated early in the first quarter. Isaac Redd tossed the ball to Daylon Ford who rumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown to make it 18 to nothing with Chilton in the lead.
KBTX.com
Rockdale gets eliminated from playoff contention with loss against Little River Academy
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of wills tonight as Rockdale took on Little River Academy in hopes of making it to the playoffs. The Bumblebees would be the first on the board with a 40 yard touchdown pass from Kasey Mraz to Kaden Campbell. They take an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt.
KBTX.com
Burton clinches district title with 71-20 win over Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers clinched the District 14-2A Division II championship with a 71-20 win over Somerville Friday night at Yegua Stadium. The Panthers got an interception from Tanner Gore that he returned for a touchdown on the Yeguas’s first offensive play of the game...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Taking a look at pumpkin varieties
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We see a lot of pumpkins around the community during this time of year, but there are more varieties than just the traditional ones we see for fall or Halloween. “There are a lot of things that these pumpkins do,” said Joseph Johnson with Texas...
KBTX.com
Mays Business School celebrates groundbreaking of new facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mays Business school held a groundbreaking celebration for its new business education complex at the Wehner building on Friday. The school celebrated with a short program including speeches from Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks, retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris, and Mays Business School’s interim dean Ricky Griffin. A virtual tour of the facility was presented during the groundbreaking that previewed the inside of the building and several outdoor areas.
