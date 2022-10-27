Read full article on original website
Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
3 more trades Eagles should make to go 17-0
The Eagles are the NFC favorite, but they can increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl even more with these trades. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, and stay that way through Week 8. They’ve had their bye, so they sit at 7-0. If they can win their final 10, they will end the year entirely undefeated, which, while difficult and maybe even unlikely, isn’t all that outside of the realm of possibility.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
