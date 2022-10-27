Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Jefferson lifting weights, Auburn defender finds out
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said after the BYU game he was lifting weights and an Auburn defender found that out Saturday. Early in the second quarter, Arkansas was leading Auburn 7-3 when Jefferson ran 13 yards for a touchdown to put the Hogs up 14-3. On his way into the end zone, Jefferson stiff armed an Auburn defender to the ground. Following the game, Jefferson talked about that play.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ opponent moves into Top 25 in both polls
FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty will roll into Razorback Stadium ranked No. 23 in both major polls. The Flames are 7-1 on the season with the lone loss coming on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wake Forest 37-36. They have a bye this week. The Liberty wins are Southern Miss 29-27 in...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Good That Can Come from the 30-Point Pulverizing Arkansas Suffered at Texas
What unfolded at Texas came as a surprise to most, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. After all, Eric Musselman has hinted at the issues that came to a head Saturday afternoon. Every time he’s met with the media, the fourth-year Arkansas basketball coach has sounded like a man whose team was picked in the bottom two of the SEC — not the top two — much less the preseason No. 10 team in the country.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson, Blair & Pool recap their win against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Auburn curse has now been broken as the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs get the ball first, but are forced to punt quick. On Auburn’s first possession, they get stopped by Arkansas’ defense.
nwahomepage.com
5 keys for Arkansas to defeat Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are both coming off a bye week so Saturday’s game should be a good one. The Hogs and Auburn are tied with Texas A&M at 1-3 in the SEC West so the winner of this game will move up in the standings. Here’s five things Arkansas can do to win the game.
247Sports
No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
WATCH: Coach Eric Musselman breaks down Hogs 90-60 exhibition loss to Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Texas 90-60 in a charity exhibition game on Saturday. While the game won’t count on any records, it was a good test for the young group of Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media after the game […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Riley Named SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman defender Ella Riley was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Friday. Riley played all but six minutes in Arkansas’ dominating 6-0 win over Kentucky Thursday night. She helped her squad to its SEC-leading 11th shutout of the season and was vital in breaking up the Wildcat attack and holding them to a single-digit shot total.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Now Laughable Contract Amount For Which Tommy Tuberville Almost Coached Arkansas
The Auburn football program has had a way of fairly quickly tossing as its coaches over the course of the last 30 years but the two longest-tenured in that era were both native Arkansans. Gus Malzahn (8 years), of course, and Tommy Tuberville, who lasted an entire decade from 1999 through 2008.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Exhibition Preview: #10 Arkansas at #12 Texas
Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at #12 Texas Longhorns (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) What: Arkansas’ final exhibition and the first basketball game in the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. When: Saturday – Nov. 29 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Austin, Texas – Moody Center.
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Razorback baseball coach Norm DeBriyn leading capital campaign for Fayetteville church expansion
Norm DeBriyn had a great run in Fayetteville as the baseball coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. And even after 20 years since his retirement, his name still resonates in Northwest Arkansas. In 33 seasons (1970-2002), DeBriyn compiled a 1,161-650-6 record with four appearances in the College World Series. He was...
247Sports
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best game atmosphere on the road?
12-year-old charged after Rogers school buses shot. 12-year-old charged after Rogers school buses shot. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Shiloh Christian’s …. Fearless Friday...
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
KTLO
MH erases 28-point deficit, beats Van Buren to keep playoffs in picture
The Mountain Home High School football team kept its playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion on Friday. The Bombers scored 29 unanswered points, including the game-winning touchdown inside the final minute, to get past Van Buren 43-42. The Pointers jumped out early on Mountain Home as they scored the first...
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Arkansas
Walmart - 406 S. Walton Blvd. Harps - 2894 W Sunset Ave. Harps - 319 E Buchanan St. Franklin County Courthouse - 607 E Main St. Health Wise Pharmacy - 607 E Main St. Franklin County Courthouse - 211 W Commercial St. "This is a good opportunity for those people...
Comments / 0