AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO