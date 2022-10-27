ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Jefferson lifting weights, Auburn defender finds out

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said after the BYU game he was lifting weights and an Auburn defender found that out Saturday. Early in the second quarter, Arkansas was leading Auburn 7-3 when Jefferson ran 13 yards for a touchdown to put the Hogs up 14-3. On his way into the end zone, Jefferson stiff armed an Auburn defender to the ground. Following the game, Jefferson talked about that play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ opponent moves into Top 25 in both polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty will roll into Razorback Stadium ranked No. 23 in both major polls. The Flames are 7-1 on the season with the lone loss coming on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wake Forest 37-36. They have a bye this week. The Liberty wins are Southern Miss 29-27 in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Good That Can Come from the 30-Point Pulverizing Arkansas Suffered at Texas

What unfolded at Texas came as a surprise to most, but perhaps it shouldn’t have. After all, Eric Musselman has hinted at the issues that came to a head Saturday afternoon. Every time he’s met with the media, the fourth-year Arkansas basketball coach has sounded like a man whose team was picked in the bottom two of the SEC — not the top two — much less the preseason No. 10 team in the country.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

5 keys for Arkansas to defeat Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are both coming off a bye week so Saturday’s game should be a good one. The Hogs and Auburn are tied with Texas A&M at 1-3 in the SEC West so the winner of this game will move up in the standings. Here’s five things Arkansas can do to win the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

No. 12 Texas dominates No. 10 Arkansas in charity exhibition, 90-60

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a charity exhibition that won’t count toward the 2022-23 season record, let alone toward a resume for the NCAA Tournament, but No. 12 Texas delivered an emphatic statement to start head coach Chris Beard’s second season on the job by dominating Saturday’s meeting with No. 10 Arkansas in front of 7,271 fans at the Moody Center, 90-60. In the first men's basketball event open to the public at the program’s new state-of-the-art home arena with the proceeds going to a pair of organizations supporting social justice equity and educational opportunities to youth in Central Texas communities, Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, the Longhorns were relentless for 40 minutes, forcing head coach Eric Musselman’s young, talented Razorbacks into committing 23 turnovers, which Texas turned into 26 points at the other end of the floor.
AUSTIN, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Riley Named SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman defender Ella Riley was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Friday. Riley played all but six minutes in Arkansas’ dominating 6-0 win over Kentucky Thursday night. She helped her squad to its SEC-leading 11th shutout of the season and was vital in breaking up the Wildcat attack and holding them to a single-digit shot total.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Exhibition Preview: #10 Arkansas at #12 Texas

Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at #12 Texas Longhorns (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) What: Arkansas’ final exhibition and the first basketball game in the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. When: Saturday – Nov. 29 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Austin, Texas – Moody Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
AUSTIN, TX
nwahomepage.com

PTN Faceoff: Best game atmosphere on the road?

12-year-old charged after Rogers school buses shot. 12-year-old charged after Rogers school buses shot. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Shiloh Christian’s …. Fearless Friday...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KHBS

Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Election Day less than two weeks away, the Democratic nominee for governor was in Northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. More than 100 students filled the old main auditorium for a common cause, to meet and ask questions of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones. Thursday’s visit was Jones' sixth stop of the day, but he tells 40/29 News he feels his message is getting through to voters.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Arkansas

Walmart - 406 S. Walton Blvd. Harps - 2894 W Sunset Ave. Harps - 319 E Buchanan St. Franklin County Courthouse - 607 E Main St. Health Wise Pharmacy - 607 E Main St. Franklin County Courthouse - 211 W Commercial St. "This is a good opportunity for those people...
ARKANSAS STATE

