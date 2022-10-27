Read full article on original website
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
Did Kyle Schwarber get screwed? Watch foul ball from every angle (Video)
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came oh so close to a home run on two straight pitches against the Houston Astros. Kyle Schwarber had Astros fans shaking in their boots in the eighth inning of Game 2. Schwarber, who’s already had several memorable at-bats in the 2022 postseason, nearly registered...
Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
Report: White Sox Interviewed Ozzie Guillén for Manager's Job
Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on the latest episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast." "I can tell you that Ozzie...
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' loss to the San Antonio Spurs
DeRozan's former team ruined his historic night, handing the Bulls their third loss of the season
