ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State coordinators provide injury updates on QB Adrian Martinez, other key starters

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrFxf_0ip9L6dI00

The Kansas State football team has gained some clarity on its injury situation this week.

A handful of the Wildcats’ key starters who got hurt and missed time against TCU last week are now on track to play against Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

But others remain questionable.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman provided the following injury updates when they spoke with reporters on Thursday:

Adrian Martinez remains a game-time decision

K-State coaches are understandably keeping information close to the vest when they talk about the team’s starting quarterback.

Adrian Martinez only lasted one drive against the Horned Frogs before he missed the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury and backup Will Howard took over for him. Martinez watched the rest of the contest from the sideline in full uniform.

Earlier this week, head coach Chris Klieman said the injury was not season ending. But it may prevent Martinez from playing against the Cowboys. Martinez has a long history of playing through injuries, so he will probably try to suit up if he is anywhere near healthy enough to do so.

For now, though, Klein describes Martinez’s status as a “game-time decision.” The final decision about whether he’ll play may not be made until the final stages of warm-ups Saturday.

If Martinez is unable to play, Klieman has said that Howard would start at quarterback and lead the offense, as he has in previous seasons while filling in for former KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson, now with the Miami Dolphins.

Good news at other positions

The following players are currently practicing and expected to play against Oklahoma State:

  • Cornerback Julius Brents
  • Safety Josh Hayes
  • Tight end Ben Sinnott

All three players missed action against TCU with various ailments, but they have since recovered. Klein referred to Sinnott as “probable.” Klanderman said there were no lingering issues with Brents or Hayes, which is big news for the K-State secondary as it prepares to go up against Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Though he hasn’t shown up on any injury reports, Klein also said running back Deuce Vaughn is looking healthier than he has in weeks. There are no concerns with him at the moment.

Jury still out on Daniel Green

Green spent most of the TCU game icing down his midsection after taking an awkward hit against the Horned Frogs. He appeared to be in pain all night.

Klanderman described the starting linebacker as a “game-time decision,” but it seems he remains a longshot to play Saturday. Even if he suits up, he may be limited.

“He is moving around some and getting some work,” Klanderman said. “How much he is able to go is going to be a question.”

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

No. 9 Oklahoma State Blown Out By Kansas State: Fans React

Big 12 football was in for a wild ride on Saturday afternoon. The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys, the conference's second-highest-rated team, was blown out by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats scored 48 points and shutout Mike Gundy's supposed high-powered offense. It's the worst loss of...
MANHATTAN, KS
ocolly.com

Column: A perfect storm of bad

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Head referee Scott Campbell cordially greeted the captains in the purple Wildcat logo at the middle of the field. He flipped on his microphone and said he couldn’t ask for a better day to play football. He was right, in late October it was 65 degrees and slightly overcast with no wind to speak of.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
WIBW

USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
222
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy