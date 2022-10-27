K-State coordinators provide injury updates on QB Adrian Martinez, other key starters

The Kansas State football team has gained some clarity on its injury situation this week.

A handful of the Wildcats’ key starters who got hurt and missed time against TCU last week are now on track to play against Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

But others remain questionable.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman provided the following injury updates when they spoke with reporters on Thursday:

Adrian Martinez remains a game-time decision

K-State coaches are understandably keeping information close to the vest when they talk about the team’s starting quarterback.

Adrian Martinez only lasted one drive against the Horned Frogs before he missed the remainder of the game with a lower-body injury and backup Will Howard took over for him. Martinez watched the rest of the contest from the sideline in full uniform.

Earlier this week, head coach Chris Klieman said the injury was not season ending. But it may prevent Martinez from playing against the Cowboys. Martinez has a long history of playing through injuries, so he will probably try to suit up if he is anywhere near healthy enough to do so.

For now, though, Klein describes Martinez’s status as a “game-time decision.” The final decision about whether he’ll play may not be made until the final stages of warm-ups Saturday.

If Martinez is unable to play, Klieman has said that Howard would start at quarterback and lead the offense, as he has in previous seasons while filling in for former KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson, now with the Miami Dolphins.

Good news at other positions

The following players are currently practicing and expected to play against Oklahoma State:

Cornerback Julius Brents

Safety Josh Hayes

Tight end Ben Sinnott

All three players missed action against TCU with various ailments, but they have since recovered. Klein referred to Sinnott as “probable.” Klanderman said there were no lingering issues with Brents or Hayes, which is big news for the K-State secondary as it prepares to go up against Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Though he hasn’t shown up on any injury reports, Klein also said running back Deuce Vaughn is looking healthier than he has in weeks. There are no concerns with him at the moment.

Jury still out on Daniel Green

Green spent most of the TCU game icing down his midsection after taking an awkward hit against the Horned Frogs. He appeared to be in pain all night.

Klanderman described the starting linebacker as a “game-time decision,” but it seems he remains a longshot to play Saturday. Even if he suits up, he may be limited.

“He is moving around some and getting some work,” Klanderman said. “How much he is able to go is going to be a question.”