This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
KSAT 12
Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire
SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
tpr.org
Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest
People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a heart-wrenching twist to the altar tradition — a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
'Run to Remember' honors Bexar County's fallen first responders
SAN ANTONIO — First responders sacrifice a lot in the name of public safety, and they sometimes pay the ultimate price. So far this year, Texas has experienced more law enforcement deaths than any other state. It accounts for nearly a quarter of officer fatalities in the United States, according to a report by Officer Down Memorial.
foxsanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
More than 156,000 people voted in first 5 days of early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 31,228 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Friday. In the first five days of early voting, 156,785 people have cast a ballot in this county. Voters can choose any of the...
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
Mother wants answers from school after sixth grader went to hospital stabbed with a pencil
SAN ANTONIO — On October 18, Priscilla Ramirez was already driving to KIPP Aspire Academy to pick up another student. When she arrived, however, the mother was in for a shock. Ramirez told us school staff asked her to go to the nurse's office for her 11-year-old son. When...
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
San Antonio spent $700,000 transporting migrants to other cities over past 3 months
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the city expects to be reimbursed by FEMA.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
KSAT 12
ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
19-Year-Old Kallista Hayley Moore Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened in the 4600 block of SW Loop 410 at around 7:30 p.m.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
Impact SA awards high-impact grants for 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of members of Impact SA gathered inside the Witte Museum Monday night to award their most recent round of grants. It is the season of the harvest, but Monday night was about sowing seeds. "That's what we see that we're doing,” said Impact SA president...
Inmate apprehended after trying to escape Bexar County Jail Annex
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was detained Saturday morning after she tried to escape the Bexar County Jail via an emergency door exit, officials said. Officials said an officer was completing observation checks and was returning the inmate, Genevieve Golden, 38, to her station when she ran to the back of the unit annex and ran out through an emergency exit door.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
Optional fingerprint DNA kits rolling out to students to aid law enforcement in emergency events
SAN ANTONIO — School districts across Texas have started sending students home with DNA test kits in an effort to help prepare law enforcement during emergency situations. Nearly 4 million of the state-funded ID kits are being distributed to families in public and charter schools. San Antonio ISD sent out a letter to parents addressing the test kits that will given to families of students in grades K-8.
KSAT 12
Inmate attempts to escape Bexar County Jail Annex, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY – A woman held at the Bexar County Jail Annex for arson now has a new charge after she attempted to escape Saturday morning, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:18 a.m. Genevieve Golden was detained by BCSO deputies after she attempted to escape the...
