San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods to retire

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the school year in June. Woods has served as superintendent of the state’s fourth-largest school district since July 2012. “I have been blessed with many amazing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Heartbreaking tribute to Uvalde school shooting victims at San Antonio's Muertosfest

People throughout South Texas are celebrating Día de los Muertos by building colorful altars and decorating them with photos of their lost loved ones, flowers and their favorite foods. The citywide celebration Muertosfest has included a heart-wrenching twist to the altar tradition — a monument specifically honoring the children and teachers lost to the Uvalde school shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Radio Ink

KTSA Raises Over $163K

Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Optional fingerprint DNA kits rolling out to students to aid law enforcement in emergency events

SAN ANTONIO — School districts across Texas have started sending students home with DNA test kits in an effort to help prepare law enforcement during emergency situations. Nearly 4 million of the state-funded ID kits are being distributed to families in public and charter schools. San Antonio ISD sent out a letter to parents addressing the test kits that will given to families of students in grades K-8.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate attempts to escape Bexar County Jail Annex, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – A woman held at the Bexar County Jail Annex for arson now has a new charge after she attempted to escape Saturday morning, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:18 a.m. Genevieve Golden was detained by BCSO deputies after she attempted to escape the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
