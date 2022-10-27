Two rescued from atop sunken helicopter off Louisiana coast. Third crew member killed

A helicopter carrying three people crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, killing one and leaving two others floating atop the sunken craft, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, about 45 miles off Morgan City, Louisiana, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Rescuers arrived to find the helicopter “flipped upside down” in the water, with its flotation devices activated and a life raft deployed, officials said.

“Two of the three crew members were hoisted and transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition,” the Coast Guard reported.

“The body of the third crew member was located in the submerged helicopter.”

Identities of the three were not released.

The crash was reported by Westwind Helicopter Inc., which confirmed “a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard.”

Westwind services the energy industry in the Gulf of Mexico region, providing “flight services for onshore and offshore oil & gas operations, ” according to its website.

The cause of the crash was not revealed. An investigation is underway, officials said.

“We’re grateful we were able to save two crew members but saddened from the loss of the third,” Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Sean DiGeorge said in the release.

“We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to the crew members’ family and friends during this difficult time.”

