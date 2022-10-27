Read full article on original website
Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
Central Ohio home buyers dealing with highest interest rates in two decades
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Home buyers are facing the highest interest rates in twenty years. Home sales are slowing, and home prices are dropping. And while 7% is twice the rate of a year ago, compared to recent decades, it’s about average. Alan Hinson, a long-time real estate...
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State will faceoff the Nittany Lions of No. 13 Penn State at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction.
Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
No. 2 Buckeyes face off against No. 13 Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The unbeaten Buckeyes are on the road Saturday as they face the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for noon. Join us at 11 a.m. here for The Football Fever on watch on ABC 6. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is coming off a 54-10...
Community leaders host safe and sweet trunk-or-treats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As families celebrate Halloween throughout the weekend, they had safe and sweet places to trick-or-treat. "It’s just a safe alternative for the kids to go out and have a safe space to trick or treat," said Karla Harris, who is a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
Timbuk's Christmas tree farm opening after spring fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite a devastating fire in March, Timbuk Farms will open its cut-your-own Christmas tree farm this holiday season. On March 15 a fire broke out, destroying several buildings and offices. The fire also damaged two greenhouses. Timbuk Farm said the fire destroyed the tree farm...
Mikey's Late Night Slice fiery pizza challenge returns for Halloween weekend only
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The world's hottest pizza is back for a very limited time at Mikey's Late Night Slice! The pizza is made with fresh Reaper, Scorpion, and Ghost Peppers and you must sign a waiver to order it! Good news, this year the pizzeria decided to leave out the hate sausage due to customer requests!
2002 Week 9: Looking back at OSU's 13-7 defeat of Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Coming off a one-score win at Wisconsin the previous week, the Ohio State Buckeyes returned home to take on Big Ten power Penn State. ALSO | Looking back at past OSU-Penn State nailbiters. At 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were...
Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Pumpkin and Piglet from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Pumpkin and Piglet from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. These two pups will steal your heart! They are both looking for fur-ever families. Pumpkin. This adorable Goldendoodle is around 6 months old. He was found as a stray and brought to...
1 dead, officer injured in west Columbus head-on crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and a Dublin police officer is injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into their cruiser early Friday morning. The head-on crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 70 west near the Mound Street exit in west Columbus. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was...
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
Four Halloween Craft ideas from Makers Social
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's not spooky season without ghosts, spiders and mummies. Megan Pando, owner of Makers Social and Studio 614, shows Good Day Columbus how to make Halloween decor out of household items. To learn more about Makers Social click here.
Local band Spirit of the Bear talks tour and new EP "There's No Such Thing As Fire"
Local band Spirit of the Bear just finished their first countrywide tour and have quite the story to tell. Band members Ethan Schwendeman, Jamie Vitullo, James Harker, and Daniel Svenson join Good Day Columbus to talk more about their tour and their new EP “There's No Such Thing As Fire".
A local boy's custom Halloween costume earns him free McDonald's fries for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nine-year-old Blake Mompher, who went viral for his custom french fries costume that fits over his wheelchair, has a big smile on his face after receiving a certificate for free fries for a year from McDonald's. On Sunday McDonald's threw a Halloween party for Blake...
