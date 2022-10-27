ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes encouraging Buckeye Nation to donate blood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Buckeyes are urging Buckeye Nation to help beat that team up north. Ohio State linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg are hoping Central Ohio turns out to donate blood to beat Michigan in the annual blood bank competition. "It was a good idea to...
COLUMBUS, OH
2-alarm fire at north Columbus aprtment complex leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus fire crews battled "significant fire conditions" at a north Columbus apartment complex Sunday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a fire at apartments near Place De La Concorde Street West. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State shares No. 2 with Tennessee in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes and Volunteers are sharing the No. 2 spot in the Associated Press college football poll ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State has kept No. 2 for the fourth week in a row, while Tennessee went from No. 3 to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 2 Buckeyes face off against No. 13 Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The unbeaten Buckeyes are on the road Saturday as they face the Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for noon. Join us at 11 a.m. here for The Football Fever on watch on ABC 6. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) is coming off a 54-10...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Community leaders host safe and sweet trunk-or-treats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As families celebrate Halloween throughout the weekend, they had safe and sweet places to trick-or-treat. "It’s just a safe alternative for the kids to go out and have a safe space to trick or treat," said Karla Harris, who is a co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
COLUMBUS, OH
Timbuk's Christmas tree farm opening after spring fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite a devastating fire in March, Timbuk Farms will open its cut-your-own Christmas tree farm this holiday season. On March 15 a fire broke out, destroying several buildings and offices. The fire also damaged two greenhouses. Timbuk Farm said the fire destroyed the tree farm...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
2002 Week 9: Looking back at OSU's 13-7 defeat of Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Coming off a one-score win at Wisconsin the previous week, the Ohio State Buckeyes returned home to take on Big Ten power Penn State. ALSO | Looking back at past OSU-Penn State nailbiters. At 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions were...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Fire's RREACT Team hosts community safety day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Serving the community free produce, free vaccines and family fun, the Columbus Fire Rapid Response Emergency and Addiction Crisis Team (RREACT) partnered with the DEA to host a community safety day. Near the fire training academy, the event provided community members a chance to learn...
COLUMBUS, OH
1 dead, officer injured in west Columbus head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and a Dublin police officer is injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into their cruiser early Friday morning. The head-on crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Interstate 70 west near the Mound Street exit in west Columbus. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found out-of-state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
COLUMBUS, OH
Four Halloween Craft ideas from Makers Social

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's not spooky season without ghosts, spiders and mummies. Megan Pando, owner of Makers Social and Studio 614, shows Good Day Columbus how to make Halloween decor out of household items. To learn more about Makers Social click here.
COLUMBUS, OH

