Upstate man released with monitoring after fatal collision

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man charged with driving under the influence after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on October 14 was released with monitoring Thursday.

The crash happened on October 14, at the intersection of North Academy Street and North Church Street, involving a motorcycle and a 2021 Toyota 4Runner.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Church Street when he collided with the 4Runninger. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ross Latini, driver of the 4Runner, had a bond hearing Thursday where he was released with monitoring and is no longer allowed in the area of downtown where the crash happened.

