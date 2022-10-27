Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Georgia physician sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy
Douglas, Ga.-based physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27. Dr. Anderson, the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, admitted that from Feb. 1, 2016,...
wfxl.com
Coffee County physician sentenced to prison for illegally distributing drugs
A Coffee County physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to the DOJ Southern District of Ga, 68-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson admitted he distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics.
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wfxl.com
2 arrested for drugs after suspicious vehicle reported at Valdosta housing authority
Two people were arrested after Valdosta police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On October 27, police responded to the Hudson Dockett Housing Authority around 1 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elisha Edwards and 46-year-old Leroy Person, officer say they observed narcotics sitting...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta car drug bust
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after having drugs and a weapon in their car, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Elisha Edwards and Leroy Person are each charged with possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related items.
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons is ending.
douglasnow.com
Two arrested for exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person
Two people have been arrested for exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person in Coffee County.
WALB 10
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in 2 South Ga. counties
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A potentially armed and dangerous teenager is wanted by authorities for multiple armed robberies, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Hillman, 17, is wanted by the GBI in Douglas and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office for multiple violent home invasions and armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, GBI confirmed. The alleged incidents happened in June 2022 and involved migrant communities.
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police warn of phone scam
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
WALB 10
Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
wfxl.com
Tift County Board of Commissioners launch 'Operation Green Light' in support of vets
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners announced that the Charles Kent Administration Building located at 225 Tift Avenue North, Tifton, will be illuminated green November 7th through the 11th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
WALB 10
Greenleaf recognizes National First Responders Day
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the responders who are first on the scene when E911 is called were honored in Valdosta. All year long, first responders give to their community. Greenleaf gave back to them with a Friday breakfast at the community drive-thru. “Thank you for everything. Thank you...
WALB 10
Valdosta organizations host a C.O.A.T.S. drive for people in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids is working to make sure everyone keeps warm over the winter. The owner of Beautiful Creations by Chanel encourages people in her community to be a blessing to someone else. She says if you have any gently used jackets or coats lying around, why not bless someone in need?
WALB 10
Anthony Bateman Youth Center now open in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Anthony Batman Youth Center in Tifton is officially open. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to kick off the new addition. The building was named after Anthony Bateman, a coach at Tift County Schools who was well-known in the community for his positive influence on children in Tift County.
WALB 10
Valdosta and Lowndes Co. host ‘Love Your River’ cleanup
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta and Lowndes County hosted a 'Love Your River' cleanup event.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Mall holds costume contest
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall will hold a costume contest for multiple catagories with multiple prizes to be awarded. Costume contestants can snap a picture in front of the selfie station at the mall on Halloween and post to Facebook, Instagram, or both using #ValdostaMall for a chance to win.
douglasnow.com
City of Douglas celebrates Passionately Pink Day this week
The city of Douglas is painted pink, with members of the Beta Sigma Phi, Alpha Theta Chapter, gearing up for their annual Passionately Pink Day to raise awareness against breast cancer. Every year, the women of the chapter spend the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, focusing on raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.
Colquitt County overcomes Valdosta's defense; Packers win region crown
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA – Defense has been Valdosta’s calling card all season. Through nine games, the Wildcats defense had allowed just 52 points, but even it was no match for a red-hot Colquitt County team that seized a lead in the third quarter and pulled away late en route to a 24-6 win to claim the ...
