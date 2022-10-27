Read full article on original website
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
eastidahonews.com
Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho
Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us. Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood. Pocatello. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. –...
eastidahonews.com
Gallery: Photos of the trunk or treat in Ammon Saturday
IDAHO FALLS – The annual trunk or treat at Chick-fil-A in Ammon came off without a hitch Saturday, despite being rescheduled from its earlier date of Monday, Oct. 24 due to inclement weather. EastIdahoNews.com was there decked out in a “Candyland” theme. Hundreds of kids descended on...
Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. The post Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Zoo extending season into November
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Zoo is extending its regular season into November to give visitors more chances to enjoy the best little zoo in the west. “We can’t wait to show you the zoo during the fall,” Idaho Falls Zoo Public Engagement Curator Sunny Katseanes says. “Fall is a great time to visit the zoo as some of the cold-hardy animals, like camels and snow leopards, become more active in the cooler temperatures.”
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
Pocatello woman to celebrate 101st birthday
POCATELLO — Pocatello woman Cleoria Hancock will be celebrating her 101st birthday on Sunday. Hancock was born on Oct. 30, 1921, in Preston, Idaho. She attended high school at Bear River High School in Garland, Utah, and college at the University of Idaho Southern Branch, which would later become Idaho State University. She studied elementary education and later, counseling. Dennis, her son, said she spent most of her life as...
Missing East Idaho hunter found dead
UPDATE FROM BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Michael Faller was located Saturday afternoon by K9 teams, deceased. His family was notified close to the scene. Butte County Sheriff would like to thank our volunteers, K9 teams, pilots, and law enforcement agencies for their assistance. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your prayers. ORIGINAL STORY ...
eastidahonews.com
A random Facebook request for old tapes leads to this Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Several months ago we received an email about a man named Michael. It said:. I met Michael when he posted several...
eastidahonews.com
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
eastidahonews.com
Drop off your unused or expired medication at these locations for National Drug Take Back Day
IDAHO FALLS – On October 29th, the Drug Enforcement Administration and its state and local partners will hold the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft. Locally, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Eastern Idaho Public Health, College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Bonneville Youth Development Council are hosting a Take Back Day collection site event in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at College of Eastern Idaho.
Local middle school therapy dog to continue working after owner retires
IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love. Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was only 6 months...
eastidahonews.com
Spence Carter receives professional society ‘5 Under 35’ award
IDAHO FALLS – For Spence Carter, fire protection engineer at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor, what he does is more about people than property. “It’s about buying people time,” he said. “Our job is to assess hazards and put protections in place to get people out of buildings safely.”
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Search for missing hunter continues Saturday
The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning. The post Search for missing hunter continues Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Reed’s Dairy to hold Halloween event including brain freeze ice cream eating contest
IDAHO FALLS — Reed’s Dairy is hosting its annual “Halloween at the Dairy” on Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. at their Idaho Falls Headquarters on Broadway Street. This year’s event boasts horse-drawn wagon rides, a donut eating contest, the famous “Brain Freeze Ice Cream Eating Contest,” cornhole and more.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
PBS-TV Host to visit Idaho State and deliver public talk on democracy and politics
A free community event is slated at Idaho State University for the week prior to America’s midterm elections. The post PBS-TV Host to visit Idaho State and deliver public talk on democracy and politics appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man gets probation for attempting to strike an officer
POCATELLO — A man who was tased and arrested after he attempted to punch an officer has been sentenced to probation. Michael James Archer, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery on an officer. As part of a plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of possessing a legend drug without a prescription were dismissed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
