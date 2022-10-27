BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for a masked man deputies say robbed a store Friday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Carr's Drive Inn Market on Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say a masked man walked in the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect ran from the store and jumped into a waiting white Lincoln. They say the car was last seen driving down Fulton Mill Road.

