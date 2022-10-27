Read full article on original website
Bibb County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled a car over near Swan Drive. Once the deputy got to the car,...
WALB 10
3 arrested in Tift Co. drug, firearm bust
TIFTON Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested after deputies found a stash of drugs and firearms, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Jeremy Washington is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Masked man robbed Macon store Friday afternoon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for a masked man deputies say robbed a store Friday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Carr's Drive Inn Market on Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say a masked man walked in the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect ran from the store and jumped into a waiting white Lincoln. They say the car was last seen driving down Fulton Mill Road.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children,...
23-year-old killed in Macon shooting Friday night
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old man later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
Woman convicted in 2015 Macon murder following years of trial delays
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been found guilty in a Macon murder seven years after it happened. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says a Bibb County jury found Donna Elyse Jackson guilty of the murder of Ricky Smith. Smith was shot and killed...
southgatv.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Murder in Albany
Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.
wgxa.tv
Final defendant in Middle Georgia meth trafficking case pleads guilty
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The final defendant in a July 2021 drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing after an operation put 30 people behind bars. 38-year-old Robert Justice of Chester is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using a cell phone to participate in the trafficking activity, according to U.S. Attorney David Estes.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
wgxa.tv
Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting
A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
23-year-old man shot and killed in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man died at a Macon hospital after being shot in east Macon late Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified him as 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Willis Drive, off Shurling Drive. According to a...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
Domestic violence awareness walk held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a walk for Domestic Violence awareness was held in Macon. It started on Case Street across from Bellevue Baptist Church, and people all walked together while wearing the color purple. The walk was in honor of LaSmockie Fountain, who lost her life to domestic...
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
Warner Robins auto shop accused of incomplete repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The local Better Business Bureau says they're concerned about a Warner Robins auto shop after getting several complaints. Some customers say the shop took their money and never completed the work. Jared Koepp says repairs on his son's car would turn into a three-month nightmare.
