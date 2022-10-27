LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) —CJ Fredrick scored 15 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky to a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State in an exhibition game Sunday night at Rupp Arena. It marked the fewest points scored by the Wildcats in an exhibition game since a 74-28 win over Transylvania on Nov. 5, 2012. Despite the lack of offensive production, Kentucky coach John Calipari said it was a valuable learning experience.

