Southern Baptist Disaster Relief receives $400,000 from State of Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (BP) – Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) has been awarded $400,000 in funding from the Florida Disaster Fund to help the state’s residents with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida Sept. 28. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced in an Oct. 21...
Fredrick provides spark for Cats in exhibition victory over Missouri Western State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) —CJ Fredrick scored 15 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky to a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State in an exhibition game Sunday night at Rupp Arena. It marked the fewest points scored by the Wildcats in an exhibition game since a 74-28 win over Transylvania on Nov. 5, 2012. Despite the lack of offensive production, Kentucky coach John Calipari said it was a valuable learning experience.
Bees hit by winds, storm surge, rain during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — This summer has been the toughest in decades on Southwest Florida beekeepers, who were hit hard last month by powerful Hurricane Ian. Ian came at a particularly bad time because beekeepers and honey producers here rely on the late summer/early fall Brazilian pepper bloom.
