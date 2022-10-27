Peter Bernstein brings his father’s original ‘Ghostbusters’ musical score to audiences in a whole new way

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
Record-Courier
Nathan Aweau returns to Minden
The Carson Valley Arts Council will present multi-Na Hoko Hanohano award-winning musician Nathan Aweau, on 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda in Minden. Aweau is known for his beautiful vocals and his musical prowess, particularly on the bass guitar, his favorite instrument. His “Bass Etude” album won Jazz Album of the Year honors in 2005.
KOLO TV Reno
Family friendly haunted house returns for Halloween weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A popular haunted house is returning for its’ third year over Halloween weekend. The house was built by the Tate family and has been in the works for the last few weeks. “We started building this particular setup in July this year, setting up in...
KOLO TV Reno
Movie Minute: The weekend box office is full of new, emotional dramas, including some Oscar contenders
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new historical drama, Till, has been decades in the making. It tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother-turned-activist of murdered Chicago teen Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), who was abducted and brutally killed in Mississippi in 1955. Whoopi Goldberg plays Emmett’s grandmother. Till is in theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 28.
KOLO TV Reno
New superhero comes to Reno
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Local golfers competing at LPGA Amateur Golf Association Cup Finals. Halloween Weekend at The ROW. Updated: 22 hours...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Incline Village (NV)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Incline Village, NV?. Incline Village is a census-designated place on Lake Tahoe’s northern shore. The population of Incline Village was 9,160 in 2020. The Incline Village is part of the biggest town on Lake Tahoe. Many attractions here...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!. Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
Sierra Sun
Truckee made: Local racer Rose seeks series title
TRUCKEE, Calif. — With one foot on the break and another on the gas Steven “Woody” Rose Jr. sits at the start line, loading the throttle of his Trent Fabrication Top Shelf Ultra4 car as he awaits the start of another off-road race. In an instant the...
Nevada Appeal
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.9 Million, This Stunning Historic Mansion in Reno has been Meticulously Restored with Finest Materials and Craftsmanship
631 California Avenue Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 631 California Avenue, Reno, Nevada is a historic mansion has been meticulously restored using only the finest materials and craftsmanship boasting panoramic views of Downtown Reno, and surrounding Mountains. This Reno, Nevada offers 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 631 California Avenue, please contact Donna Spear (Phone: 775-691-7947) & Katrine Watson (Phone: 530-582-0722) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why are lights on at Peccole Park during off season?
Reno, NEV — One of our viewers, Eric Luhman says he recently moved close to the UNR campus and he wants to know why the lights are on at the baseball stadium in the evening when it's not baseball season for the Wolf Pack right now?. I checked with...
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
2news.com
Renown South Meadows Medical Center to Soon Open New Private Patient Rooms
You may have seen the construction going on outside Renown South Meadows Medical Center. The Double R Blvd. location is getting new private patient rooms. It’s part of a larger expansion across Renown Health Campuses. The new rooms inside South Meadows will open next month. These new patient rooms...
Record-Courier
Nevada Day weekend, Halloween calm before the storm
The next few days will see the calm before an early season winter storm forecast to bring snow to Western Nevada on Tuesday. Last year was the second wettest October on record with 3.05 inches of precipitation falling in Minden over the course of two days Oct. 24-25 thanks to an atmospheric river.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
KOLO TV Reno
Time to winterize the car
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With our local drought, we can only hope there are many snowy days over the winter season. The question is, is your car ready for these conditions?. Jeff Pheasant with A Master Mechanic in Sparks says proper tires will keep you safer. But first, start with...
A balloon ride over Tahoe from the world's smallest aircraft carrier | Bartell's Backroads
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There is only one company in the entire world that launches and lands hot air balloons from a boat, and that company is Lake Tahoe Balloons. The one-of-a-kind boat is known as the Tahoe Flyer and it’s the world’s smallest aircraft carrier.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
Comments / 0