WKYT 27
UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of their own, after a student was killed in South Korea this weekend. According to a social media post, Anne Gieske, was studying abroad and died along with more than 150 other people at a Halloween event as crowds got trapped and crushed.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WTVQ
University of Kentucky student killed in Halloween stampede in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of its students, Anne Gieske, who was one of the 150 plus people killed in South Korea over the weekend. The University releasing the following statement on social media. The University says Gieske was a...
Coal miner's story reaches far beyond UK basketball
This wasn’t about the soot, though it certainly dramatized the point. It wasn’t about Kentucky basketball, and its staggering appeal to fans from the western wetlands to, yes, the eastern coal mines. And it certainly wasn’t about publicity, a stunt for an “Insta pic” in an ever self-absorbed...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
theasburycollegian.com
UK violated Kentucky Open Records Act over request for emails and texts, Attorney General says
According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the University of Kentucky violated Kentucky’s Open Records Act by failing to provide emails and text messages between head football coach Mark Stoops, associate head coach Vince Marrow and two “private individuals.”. The original request came from Charlotte Flanary, who works...
WKYT 27
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
wdrb.com
Lexington shoe company creating custom 'horse shoes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is set to release the perfect pair of shoes for horses. Horse Kicks is based in Lexington. It was created by Lexington native and lifelong "sneakerhead" Marcus Floyd. He studied the art of shoe "decon/recon" at the Shoe Surgeon's SRGN Academy. Now, he has created shoes made for hooves.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
WKYT 27
‘Day of Dignity’ event returns to Lexington to provide living essentials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As inflation hits its highest levels, many families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Today, Islamic Relief USA teamed up with community members at Douglas Park for a one-stop shop to help people and give out essentials. Day of Dignity is an event that...
WKYT 27
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
WTVQ
Woman dies from injuries sustained in car crash Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Lexington on Friday. The Fayette County Coroner says Jo Etta Allen of Paris was involved in a crash with another car on Winchester Road and North Cleveland Road Friday, October 28th. The...
Eastern Progress
"Not only for themeselves;" Remembering alumni Chris and Gracie Hager
There were very few people that Eastern Kentucky University alumni Chris and Gracie Hager did not touch during their time in Richmond. The couple built a life and legacy in the community, working to grow in their faith and better the city they came to call their home. Over a...
fox56news.com
Lexington family honors loved one killed in murder-suicide with a high school scholarship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Students, parents, and staff gathered at Tates Creek High School to shed light on domestic violence, they read poems and shared experiences. Two students were awarded scholarships after writing an essay on how they’ve been impacted by gun and domestic violence. The scholarship...
fox56news.com
Man shot in Lexington, no arrests made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to a shooting on Sunday. At 4:31 p.m. on Sunday Lexington police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street where a man had been shot. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken...
WTVQ
Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
WKYT 27
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
theasburycollegian.com
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
Lincoln County Schools curbing teacher retention rates
The teacher shortage is still causing problems in schools across the country and right here in central Kentucky. This possess the question, what can be done to keep teachers on the payroll for longer?
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
