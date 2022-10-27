Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
Bay Net
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
WBOC
Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
WBOC
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV Surge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Hospitals in the region and across the country are experiencing an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan announced today a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland. Hogan said, “After meeting...
fox5dc.com
Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Maryland
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Maryland. The ticket was one of six that matched all five white balls drawn. Officials have not yet announced which retailer sold the lucky ticket. Two other tickets were sold in Michigan, two in...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
seafoodsource.com
Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest hits record low
New crab fishing restrictions have been put in place for the Chesapeake Bay in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic after surveys found that the bay’s crab population is at an historic low. Results from a bay-wide blue crab dredge survey showed a continued downturn in juvenile crab recruitment and a record...
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
WBOC
Filing Extension Deadline for Virginia Taxpayers is Nov. 1
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An automatic, six-month extension deadline for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is coming up. Taxpayers must file by a Nov. 1 deadline. In order to be eligible for the state’s one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the deadline.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Wbaltv.com
These are Maryland's top restaurants, according to OpenTable users
Some of the top restaurants in the area are located in a small town on the Eastern Shore -- at least according to OpenTable users. The online reservation management platform this month released a new list of 10 restaurants that received the best reviews from its users, and three of the top eateries are located in Easton, a Talbot County town located about 40 miles east of Annapolis.
Progressive Rail Roading
Tradepoint Atlantic to build container terminal, rail facility in Maryland
Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday announced a joint investment partnership with Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) to build an on-site, 165-acre container terminal and on-dock rail facility at Coke Point in Sparrows Point, Maryland. The project will support long-term growth at the Port of Baltimore, state and local officials said in a...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
WMDT.com
Laurel-Seaford game closed to the public “due to credible intelligence”
LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel-Seaford game scheduled for tonight, October 28th, will be closed to the public. The school district released a statement, saying “Due to credible intelligence from law enforcement that was shared with the Laurel School District earlier today, out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to close tonight’s game to the general public.”
