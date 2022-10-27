Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck
A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
1 man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday night.
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
WAFF
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash
Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAAY-TV
Investigation underway after man dies in officer-involved shooting near Boaz in Etowah County
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirms a man has died due to shots fired during a chase Friday morning. The sheriff's office says an investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler about 10:30 a.m. on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community, south of Boaz. During the chase, the driver stopped the four-wheeler on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
WAAY-TV
Road work planned for I-65 in Morgan County on Wednesday
Plan for delays Wednesday if traveling northbound on Interstate 65 near Hartselle. The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will be working near Exit 325 (Thompson Road) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The outside northbound lane and shoulder will be closed between mileposts 325 and...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Etowah County
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
WKRC
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Alabama
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. EDT and a chase began.
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m. Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
