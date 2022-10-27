Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 8 injury report released Thursday.

The Detroit Lions continued their preparations for the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Ford Field .

With the Dolphins featuring a solid rushing attack and multiple receivers who can create problems for the secondary, Detroit's defense must continue to progress and execute following the bye week.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn understands the challenge that has been made for his defense to execute at a much higher level.

“I would say this, and this is win or lose, and sometimes this word can be overblown because of how people utilize it, but this game is always about adjusting," Glenn explained to reporters. "Doesn’t matter what situation that you’re in. There are some adjustments that we have made, plus I think the players have been challenged. They understand that. We as coaches, we’ve been challenged. We understand that.

"And every week we go out, we’ve got to put our best foot forward. So listen, we have a good group of guys, and listen, they go out and they want to win every game. And early in the season, things weren’t happening the way we want to happen," Glenn continued. "But like I said this last two games, the guys have been really put -- showing what they can do, and we’ve got to continue to improve in those situations.”

D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown are trending towards playing this weekend, which could alleviate the pressure Glenn's defense is facing.

Detroit's offense has the opportunity to score significantly more points this weekend if their top offensive threats are available to suit up and play in Week 8.

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Thursday Injury Report