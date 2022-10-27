After their best win of the season - and their biggest trade - the Bears are now getting ready for their Week 8 game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News now gets you ready for this Sunday match-up as we hear from the Bears ahead of the contest, including reaction to the Robert Quinn trade. Plus Nicholas Moreano of CHGO joins the show to give his thoughts on the Bears as well. Larry Hawley has all of that in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO