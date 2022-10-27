Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from Seahawks’ convincing victory over Giants
The Seahawks are the answer to one of the most intriguing questions of the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season: Which upstart team is a legitimate playoff contender?. It’s not the New York Giants. Not on this particular Sunday, anyway. The Seahawks, at 5-3, remain atop the NFC West...
Yakima Herald Republic
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both gameday decisions vs. Giants. Here’s the latest on their injuries.
RENTON — The good news for the Seahawks on the receiver injury front Friday?. DK Metcalf was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after being a limited participant in practice and doing more than coach Pete Carroll had thought he might with the star receiver nursing a knee injury suffered last Sunday against the Chargers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyler Lockett reels in redemption TD as Seahawks beat Giants 27-13
Redemption couldn’t have come much quicker — or likely sweeter — for Tyler Lockett. Mired in maybe the most mistake-prone game of his storied Seahawks career, Seattle’s longest-tenured player made the biggest play of the game when it mattered most, hauling in a 33-yard TD pass from Geno Smith in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score to lead the Seahawks to a 27-13 win over the New York Giants.
Yakima Herald Republic
It’s time give more thought to installing grass playing fields in stadiums
The general rule is — at least when it comes to complex subjects — the more you learn, the more you realize you don't know. So I'll say in advance that I don't have a "solution" to the turf/grass debate that became magnified last Sunday after a slew of injuries took place in the Seahawks-Chargers game on SoFi Stadium's artificial surface.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker makes high-knees joke at Russell Wilson’s expense
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson. The former Seahawks quarterback and current Bronco was, once again, the butt of jokes across the NFL and social media after sharing that he did high knees and calisthenics throughout his team's long flight from Denver to London this week. Because of course...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks vs. Giants: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 8 picks
Bob Condotta (5-2) Seahawks 27, Giants 24: It may be time to accept that the Seahawks are a good team. The Giants are, too, but their propensity for winning close games may run out going up against another hot team on the road. Adam Jude (3-4) Giants 30, Seahawks 27:...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant ‘extensively better’ as role expands
RENTON — During his two tenures with the Seahawks, cornerback Byron Maxwell became known for his ability to force fumbles that he earned comparisons with Charles “Peanut" Tillman, whose 44 forced fumbles in his career are the most for any defensive back in NFL history since accurate stats began being kept in 1999.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks elevate Bruce Irvin, activate Travis Homer to play against Giants
Bruce Irvin will get to play for the Seahawks for a second straight week after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. That was one of three roster moves the Seahawks made Saturday. They also activated running back...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Records show the couple filed to end their marriage Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee.
Yakima Herald Republic
New dads Martin Jones, Jordan Eberle team up in close Kraken win vs. Penguins
Jordan Eberle was not to be denied. The Kraken alternate captain had said he wanted a goal for his one-day-old son, Deacon. His first crack at it Saturday night turned into an assist, and the goal didn’t hold up to review. Teammate Jaden Schwartz dived after the puck behind...
Yakima Herald Republic
Commissioner Kliavkoff believes Pac-12 will ‘catch’ Big Ten, SEC in media revenue. Say what?
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has said little about the future of the conference since the thunderbolt from Los Angeles on June 30. He spoke publicly at a preseason media event in late July, then went radio silent for nearly two months before making an appearance on the ‘Canzano and Wilner’ podcast in mid-September. Then came another month away from the spotlight.
Yakima Herald Republic
Baby boom for Kraken: Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones welcome children on same day
They’ve been playing with and against each other since they were kids themselves. Seattle Kraken teammates Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones now have something else in common — their sons’ birth dates. Goaltender Jones and winger Eberle welcomed baby boys Friday. According to the team, Jones and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks proved they are for real vs. Giants. Now, let’s see how far they can go
SEATTLE — “It’s happening,” Pete Carroll said at one point in his ebullient postgame news conference on Sunday. Indeed, it is. And what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks — which is simply the best story in the NFL this season — is making the subtle transition from wonderment over their unfolding emergence, to questions about how long it’s going to last, to a growing realization that it’s not an illusion or a house of cards.
Comments / 0