weisradio.com
Family reveals ordeal of 2-year-old son in hospital with 3 viruses simultaneously
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) — An Ohio family is speaking out to share their son’s battle with three different viruses as respiratory infections spike in children across the country, filling up hospital beds. It all started when the Jackson family, from Middletown — about 35 miles north of Cincinnati —...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Daughter publishes mother’s cancer story
A cancer diagnosis is seldom something people find humorous. But for Joyce Ury Dumtschin, humor was something she used to help her navigate a diagnosis that would eventually cut her life short. Dumtschin’s daughter, Rachel Evans of Centerville, travelled her mother’s cancer journey with her, and in August of this...
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Imagination Library positively impacts children
TROY — Miami County parents overwhelmingly believe their children are more interested in reading as a result of books provided by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to a survey of local parents conducted in September of 2022. Parents are raving about the program, a press release on the...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA at former Good Samaritan site
DAYTON — New construction is taking place at the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital. The decision to close the facility sparked outrage and protest, but the closure and demolition still happened and left an empty field. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was there to speak to planners...
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
miamivalleytoday.com
Witch’s Day shopping
“Witches” Renee Smith and Glory Garrett shop the stores in Downtown Tipp City on Witches Day Sunday. where a number of retailers offered discounts to anyone wearing a witch costume.
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
miamivalleytoday.com
BOE discusses continual dismissal of policy
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed policy travel permit and reimbursement, policies regarding outside vendor camps on school grounds and conducted an executive session Monday evening during their regular session meeting. In July of 2022, auditors brought attention to the fact the Tipp City Schools...
Area LGBT nonprofit latest victim of catalytic converter thefts, expected to impact food deliveries
DAYTON — Dayton non-profit organization “Have a Gay Day” is having to set back their food delivery service after they said a catalytic converter was stolen from their van. Have a Gay Day works to “create a safe environment for the purpose of equality, education, and support...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
miamivalleytoday.com
Forgotten communities of Miami County
TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about forgotten communities of Miami County. In the early 1800s, small communities developed across Miami County, which were once very prosperous. As changes in transportation developed, many communities declined in size and would eventually become abandoned. Doug Christian will offer insight on 20 such communities throughout the county, with informational handouts provided.
miamivalleytoday.com
Healthcare career event at Lincoln Community Center
TROY — A passport to healthcare careers event featuring hands-on educational activities with clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 W. Ash St. Premier Health and Lincoln Community Center are partnering for this event, which...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
Sheriff’s office warns of scammers pretending to be drug, human trafficking cartel
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam targeting the community. The sheriff’s office said scammers are calling residents pretending to be a drug or human trafficking cartel and saying they have a family member in their custody. They may even...
miamivalleytoday.com
Active shooter training for Milton Union school staff
WEST MILTON — Staff at Milton Union schools spent Thursday morning with law enforcement officers from multiple areas conducting active shooter training. Thursday, Oct. 27, was a work day for the Milton Union teachers and the district decided to take advantage of not having students in the building to run a realistic active shooter drill.
WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
