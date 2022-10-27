ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dayton.com

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Daughter publishes mother’s cancer story

A cancer diagnosis is seldom something people find humorous. But for Joyce Ury Dumtschin, humor was something she used to help her navigate a diagnosis that would eventually cut her life short. Dumtschin’s daughter, Rachel Evans of Centerville, travelled her mother’s cancer journey with her, and in August of this...
DAYTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
miamivalleytoday.com

Imagination Library positively impacts children

TROY — Miami County parents overwhelmingly believe their children are more interested in reading as a result of books provided by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to a survey of local parents conducted in September of 2022. Parents are raving about the program, a press release on the...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
daytonlocal.com

Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat

The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
LEBANON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Witch’s Day shopping

“Witches” Renee Smith and Glory Garrett shop the stores in Downtown Tipp City on Witches Day Sunday. where a number of retailers offered discounts to anyone wearing a witch costume.
miamivalleytoday.com

BOE discusses continual dismissal of policy

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed policy travel permit and reimbursement, policies regarding outside vendor camps on school grounds and conducted an executive session Monday evening during their regular session meeting. In July of 2022, auditors brought attention to the fact the Tipp City Schools...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Forgotten communities of Miami County

TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about forgotten communities of Miami County. In the early 1800s, small communities developed across Miami County, which were once very prosperous. As changes in transportation developed, many communities declined in size and would eventually become abandoned. Doug Christian will offer insight on 20 such communities throughout the county, with informational handouts provided.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Healthcare career event at Lincoln Community Center

TROY — A passport to healthcare careers event featuring hands-on educational activities with clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 W. Ash St. Premier Health and Lincoln Community Center are partnering for this event, which...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Active shooter training for Milton Union school staff

WEST MILTON — Staff at Milton Union schools spent Thursday morning with law enforcement officers from multiple areas conducting active shooter training. Thursday, Oct. 27, was a work day for the Milton Union teachers and the district decided to take advantage of not having students in the building to run a realistic active shooter drill.
WEST MILTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Dayton police prevent man from jumping off bridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police officers spoke to a man on a bridge for over an hour, convincing him to step over the railing to safety. James Rider with the Dayton Police Department explained that officers responded to a call where they found a man standing on the outside of a bridge railing, threatening […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Dayton, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody after someone called authorities saying a person was hit by a vehicle. According to dispatch, a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a person that was hit by a vehicle on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Authorities say there was reportedly no injury […]
DAYTON, OH

