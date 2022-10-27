One word comes to mind when thinking about Activity Night at Creekside Intermediate School, and that’s "fun." After time off over the past couple years because of COVID, this Dexter school for fifth- and sixth-graders saw the fun event re-introduced last spring. Now it’s back this school year and there are plans for two more, just like they would do when the event was first created at the school around five years ago.

DEXTER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO