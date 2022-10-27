ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Dexter Field Hockey Claims D2 State Title

The Dexter field hockey team made it three state titles in four years after a 2-0 win over University Liggett Saturday to claim the MHSFHL Division 2 state championship. The state title is the fourth in school history for the Dreadnaughts. Before Saturday’s state championship, the Dreads won the D2 title in 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 in Division 1.
Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles

The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS. Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.
Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Waverly

The Chelsea volleyball team came up with a big three-game sweep of Lansing Waverly Thursday night in preparation for this week’s D2 districts at Pinckney. The Bulldogs took down Waverly 25-14, 25-25, 25-16 for the sweep. Maggie McKale had a big night for the Bulldog with six kills, six...
Saline Soccer Season Ends in Heartbreaker

The D1 soccer Regional final was an up-and-down thriller between two state-ranked teams Thursday night when Salem outlasted Saline 1-0 in an epic battle at Skyline. The teams went at each other all night with both having excellent scoring chances. The game was scoreless at the break thanks to a...
Football: East Jackson clinches playoff spot with 41-34 win

LILBURN, Ga. — East Jackson is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009 after a 41-34 win over Providence Christian Friday night. The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led 21-17 at halftime before going back-and-forth with the Storm, holding on to the lead throughout the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Top Recruit Decommits From MSU, Sparty Reporter Makes Funny Excuse

Michigan State lost four-star RB pledge Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 class earlier this week. Lansing State journalist Graham Crouch then went on to say that he was never committed even though he said he was decommitting from MSU:
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]

On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident

Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Creekside students in Dexter enjoy Activity Night

One word comes to mind when thinking about Activity Night at Creekside Intermediate School, and that’s "fun." After time off over the past couple years because of COVID, this Dexter school for fifth- and sixth-graders saw the fun event re-introduced last spring. Now it’s back this school year and there are plans for two more, just like they would do when the event was first created at the school around five years ago.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WCC recognized for high standard of services for veterans

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has again been named as a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency. Gold-level honor means the college has met at least six of seven Michigan Veteran-Friendly Schools program criteria, such as hosting an on-campus veterans’ coordinator, offering veteran-specific career, advising and other support services, establishing a system to evaluate and award academic credit based on military experience, and hosting a veterans-specific website and student veterans club.
