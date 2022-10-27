Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Field Hockey Claims D2 State Title
The Dexter field hockey team made it three state titles in four years after a 2-0 win over University Liggett Saturday to claim the MHSFHL Division 2 state championship. The state title is the fourth in school history for the Dreadnaughts. Before Saturday’s state championship, the Dreads won the D2 title in 2014 and back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 in Division 1.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles
The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS. Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Waverly
The Chelsea volleyball team came up with a big three-game sweep of Lansing Waverly Thursday night in preparation for this week’s D2 districts at Pinckney. The Bulldogs took down Waverly 25-14, 25-25, 25-16 for the sweep. Maggie McKale had a big night for the Bulldog with six kills, six...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Soccer Season Ends in Heartbreaker
The D1 soccer Regional final was an up-and-down thriller between two state-ranked teams Thursday night when Salem outlasted Saline 1-0 in an epic battle at Skyline. The teams went at each other all night with both having excellent scoring chances. The game was scoreless at the break thanks to a...
Officiating hot topic after Saline vs. Huron playoff game
SALINE – Fans and coaches from Ann Arbor Huron’s football team were visibly and loudly upset during their 10-7 playoff loss to Saline in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Friday. The River Rats were called for several penalties that allowed Saline to keep the...
accesswdun.com
Football: East Jackson clinches playoff spot with 41-34 win
LILBURN, Ga. — East Jackson is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009 after a 41-34 win over Providence Christian Friday night. The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led 21-17 at halftime before going back-and-forth with the Storm, holding on to the lead throughout the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Detroit Catholic Central beats Dearborn on final play of the game
The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (7-2) advanced to the MSHAA region three district finals, defeating the Dearborn Pioneers (7-3) 26-21 in a matchup that came down to the final goal-line play. This game was the first time these programs have ever played. What transpired showcased a first-half ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
diehardsport.com
Top Recruit Decommits From MSU, Sparty Reporter Makes Funny Excuse
Michigan State lost four-star RB pledge Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 class earlier this week. Lansing State journalist Graham Crouch then went on to say that he was never committed even though he said he was decommitting from MSU:
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
88th Michigan Mud Bowl raises more than $52,000 for Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR – The dirtiest tradition in college football has returned to Ann Arbor ahead of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State. The 88th Michigan Mud Bowl raised more than $52,000 for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund. As it has for...
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
thesuntimesnews.com
Creekside students in Dexter enjoy Activity Night
One word comes to mind when thinking about Activity Night at Creekside Intermediate School, and that’s "fun." After time off over the past couple years because of COVID, this Dexter school for fifth- and sixth-graders saw the fun event re-introduced last spring. Now it’s back this school year and there are plans for two more, just like they would do when the event was first created at the school around five years ago.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thesuntimesnews.com
WCC recognized for high standard of services for veterans
Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has again been named as a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency. Gold-level honor means the college has met at least six of seven Michigan Veteran-Friendly Schools program criteria, such as hosting an on-campus veterans’ coordinator, offering veteran-specific career, advising and other support services, establishing a system to evaluate and award academic credit based on military experience, and hosting a veterans-specific website and student veterans club.
Powerball results for 10/29/22; did anyone win the $822 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – For just the 5th time in U.S. history, a lottery jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark as there was no winner of the $822 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 29. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will be...
