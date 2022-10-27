ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Newsweek

'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Dog With Facial Paralysis Melts Hearts Online

A dog who had a tough start to life has delighted the internet with his trademark facial expressions after his picture gained viral attention. Eleven-year-old Oogie lives in Kentucky with his owner Emily Gehlhausen. Adopted from the Kentucky Humane Society in 2011, when he was just six months old, he had already been returned to the shelter twice.
KENTUCKY STATE
Newsweek

Deaf Dog's Reaction to Owner Signing 'Dad Treats Go' Delights Internet

A deaf bull terrier's reaction to his owner signing "treats" has TikTok users in hysterics. In a clip shared on October 25, PeeWee and his foster sister Faith—who is also hearing-impaired—are staring at owner Nikki (@deafdogofmn) expectedly. Nikki then signs the words for "treat," "dad" and "go," before...
Newsweek

Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video

A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Fatherly

Toddler Walking On Their Toes? Don’t Be Alarmed — Yet

Parents wait expectantly for the day their child toddles uneasily across the floor for the first time. Unfortunately. the triumph and pride can turn to concern and worry when a toddler walks on their toes — an atypical way of moving. But a toddler walking on toes is not necessarily in itself a reason for parents to be on red alert. There are a number of potential reasons for toe walking, and only rarely do they relate to larger concerns like autism or cerebral palsy.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Radio Ink

iHeart Host Dies

KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love

There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
PASCO, WA

