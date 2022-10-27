ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Rounded athlete Marcus Randolph leaving a legacy at Craigmont High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quarterback, running back and strong safety for the Craigmont Chiefs Marcus Randolph is now in his senior year. Head football coach at the school, Cecil Van Hooks, said Randolph is a "hard worker." "He's high-spirited to say the least," Van Hooks said. If you asked Randolph...
MEMPHIS, TN
West Memphis Police searching for murder, terrorism suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are searching for 25-year-old Lorenzo Lamont Allen, who they say is wanted for capital murder, a terroristic act and five counts of aggravated assault. Allen is likely armed and dangerous, according to West Memphis Police. He is six feet tall and weighs around...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadly South Memphis shooting leads to search for suspect, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers reported that they responded close to 4 a.m. and located a male victim at the scene. This victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Botanic Garden announce return of 'Holiday Wonders'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expanding to five acres of "lights and cheer," a seasonal event at the Memphis Botanic Garden is set to run on select dates in November and December. "Holiday Wonders at the Garden" will take place from from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25-27. The event also runs the following month — Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-23 specifically.
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD: Multiple separate shootings leave one dead, five injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple shootings are being investigated by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) during Saturday Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30 as MPD has reported on their social media. There is no suspect information at this time for these incidents, police say. Those with information regarding any of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event

With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

