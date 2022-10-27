Read full article on original website
Rounded athlete Marcus Randolph leaving a legacy at Craigmont High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quarterback, running back and strong safety for the Craigmont Chiefs Marcus Randolph is now in his senior year. Head football coach at the school, Cecil Van Hooks, said Randolph is a "hard worker." "He's high-spirited to say the least," Van Hooks said. If you asked Randolph...
Craigmont High standout explains how his community fuels him on the field
Marcus Randolph plays on all sides of the ball, offense, defense, and special teams. He said his hope to leave a legacy is why he's so driven.
‘Magic in the field’: Local married couple makes history, officiating high school football game together
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the high school season winds down, history in Shelby County is being made, not so much involving what happens in between the lines, but rather who’s on the field. “It’s hard to find a word that describes it, because you never think that it’s going to happen,” said Marron Hopkins. ► […]
Southeast Memphis shooting hospitalizes one, MPD says
There is no suspect information at this time, police say. Those with information regarding this incident can call 901-528-CASH with tips.
West Memphis Police searching for murder, terrorism suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are searching for 25-year-old Lorenzo Lamont Allen, who they say is wanted for capital murder, a terroristic act and five counts of aggravated assault. Allen is likely armed and dangerous, according to West Memphis Police. He is six feet tall and weighs around...
'It's a joy': Homeschooling picks up among Black families around the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many families across the country are turning to homeschool as an alternative to traditional schools. The U.S. Census Bureau reported an increase during the pandemic from 5.4% in April 2020 to about 11% in October 2020 and the increase has been rising among Black households more sharply.
Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.
Deadly South Memphis shooting leads to search for suspect, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue on Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers reported that they responded close to 4 a.m. and located a male victim at the scene. This victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.
Potentially stolen Hyundai crashes at Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A blue Hyundai that spun out of control and cashed into a pole was spotted by an ABC 24 employee on Sunday morning. This incident took place at Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road. The ABC 24 employee said the driver then removed himself from the car...
North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Memphis Botanic Garden announce return of 'Holiday Wonders'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expanding to five acres of "lights and cheer," a seasonal event at the Memphis Botanic Garden is set to run on select dates in November and December. "Holiday Wonders at the Garden" will take place from from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25-27. The event also runs the following month — Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-23 specifically.
MPD: Multiple separate shootings leave one dead, five injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple shootings are being investigated by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) during Saturday Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30 as MPD has reported on their social media. There is no suspect information at this time for these incidents, police say. Those with information regarding any of...
Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event
With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
Parkway Village shooting injures 13-year-old, police say
The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital but is expected to be ok. Police say they do not have any suspect information currently.
D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
