ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

We need our leaders taking hospital struggles seriously

By Susan Young, Bremerton
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

Regular readers of the Kitsap Sun are aware that St. Michael Medical Center (SMMC) is in crisis. Every segment of Kitsap County’s population needs to take this seriously. We need our county’s one hospital to succeed and thrive. But ignoring what’s happening isn’t going to fix anything.

County fire chiefs, nurses at SMMC, and residents of the community are speaking out. But where are our local elected and appointed officials? Who among them is speaking out? I know there are individual officials who recognize how critical this situation is, but they cannot speak for their entire council or commission on their own. Three of the county’s four city councils have been approached about taking a public stance on this current situation. So far, they haven’t. Nor does not being asked let the remaining city council or the county commissioners off the hook. We shouldn’t need to ask. At this point, their silence is complicity.

In the past, elected officials have said privately that they don’t want to rock the boat, that SMMC is our only hospital and we can’t afford to offend them. We can’t afford not to offend them at this point, if that’s what it takes to begin fixing the systemic problems that led to the current situation. Yes, there’s a national staffing shortage/COVID, but the causes of the situation at SMMC are deeper than that. Let’s publicly come together to get SMMC back on track.

Susan Young, Bremerton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: We need our leaders taking hospital struggles seriously

Comments / 3

Related
MyNorthwest

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
southseattleemerald.com

More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Pacific University Lawsuit Against Washington AG Dismissed by Federal Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Seattle Pacific University that aimed to end a state investigation into whether the school'hiring and employment practices illegally discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. The private Christian university filed the federal lawsuit this summer in order to stop Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Change of address fraud on the rise

Change-of-address fraud is on the rise, almost tripling to 23,000 cases last year, according to new data from the United States Postal Service. Scammers changing an address either online or in person have been a nightmare, one family told Jesse Jones. Travis Palmer of Tacoma has an extremely rare metabolic...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health

Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers

Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
BELLEVUE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters

BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy