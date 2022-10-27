Regular readers of the Kitsap Sun are aware that St. Michael Medical Center (SMMC) is in crisis. Every segment of Kitsap County’s population needs to take this seriously. We need our county’s one hospital to succeed and thrive. But ignoring what’s happening isn’t going to fix anything.

County fire chiefs, nurses at SMMC, and residents of the community are speaking out. But where are our local elected and appointed officials? Who among them is speaking out? I know there are individual officials who recognize how critical this situation is, but they cannot speak for their entire council or commission on their own. Three of the county’s four city councils have been approached about taking a public stance on this current situation. So far, they haven’t. Nor does not being asked let the remaining city council or the county commissioners off the hook. We shouldn’t need to ask. At this point, their silence is complicity.

In the past, elected officials have said privately that they don’t want to rock the boat, that SMMC is our only hospital and we can’t afford to offend them. We can’t afford not to offend them at this point, if that’s what it takes to begin fixing the systemic problems that led to the current situation. Yes, there’s a national staffing shortage/COVID, but the causes of the situation at SMMC are deeper than that. Let’s publicly come together to get SMMC back on track.

Susan Young, Bremerton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: We need our leaders taking hospital struggles seriously