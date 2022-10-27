ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona Basketball teams steal the show

The 2022-2023 Pac-12 Media Days for both the Men’s and Women’s Arizona Basketball teams are in the books. If you missed it, here are some of the Arizona Wildcats and event highlights. Let’s talk about what was the most important ingredient (hint) of the Pac-12 Media Days. No,...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona was close, but …

How many moral victories does a team need to start feeling better about itself? In the case of the University of Arizona, who knows?. It did get its second one on Saturday night when it had an admirable showing in a 45-37 loss against No. 10 USC in Arizona Stadium.
TUCSON, AZ
thenexthoops.com

One thing every Pac-12 fan base should be excited about heading into the 2022-23 season

We are less than two weeks away from the opening of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Nov. 7. The Pac-12 is once again set to be one of the best conferences in the country, and even with some teams coming off down years, there is something for every fan base to cheer for. Let’s take a look at one thing every Pac-12 fan should be excited about for their respective team.
STANFORD, CA
KGUN 9

Young Wildcats need Kerr Kriisa’s 'fire' more than ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On an Arizona team of talented but soft-spoken players, point guard Kerr Kriisa stands out. He directs the team on and off the court with a style all his own. “The guy’s fire,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Kriisa. “A fiery personality and he...
TUCSON, AZ
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts USC-Arizona refs for blatant clock error

USC’s football team had a chance to build on its 17-13 lead against Arizona on Saturday night. Just before halftime, the Trojans were into Wildcats’ territory and while USC was out of time outs, the Trojans seemingly had more than enough time to complete a pass in bounds, get up to the line while the chains were being set and spike the ball. Only, it didn’t quite work out that way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities

The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
EUGENE, OR
KTBS

Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team

Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
TUCSON, AZ
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28

It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Arizona Daily Wildcat

University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade

Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
TUCSON, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps

Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
TUCSON, AZ
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
TUCSON, AZ

