Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona Basketball teams steal the show
The 2022-2023 Pac-12 Media Days for both the Men’s and Women’s Arizona Basketball teams are in the books. If you missed it, here are some of the Arizona Wildcats and event highlights. Let’s talk about what was the most important ingredient (hint) of the Pac-12 Media Days. No,...
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s trip to Utah
For the third straight week, Arizona will avoid the late-night window as it seeks to pull off a major upset. The Wildcats’ Nov. 5 trip to face No. 12 Utah will air on Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m. PT. All six of Arizona’s league games so far have been picked up by the conference’s channel.
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 9 in college football rankings
The Pac-12 has five ranked teams once again. With No. 23 Oregon State entering the AP Top 25 College Football Poll for the first time since 2013, the Pac-12 has as many ranked teams this week as the SEC. USC moved up one spot to No. 9 after their 45-37 win over Arizona. The Trojans are joined ...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona was close, but …
How many moral victories does a team need to start feeling better about itself? In the case of the University of Arizona, who knows?. It did get its second one on Saturday night when it had an admirable showing in a 45-37 loss against No. 10 USC in Arizona Stadium.
thenexthoops.com
One thing every Pac-12 fan base should be excited about heading into the 2022-23 season
We are less than two weeks away from the opening of the 2022-23 college basketball season on Nov. 7. The Pac-12 is once again set to be one of the best conferences in the country, and even with some teams coming off down years, there is something for every fan base to cheer for. Let’s take a look at one thing every Pac-12 fan should be excited about for their respective team.
KGUN 9
Young Wildcats need Kerr Kriisa’s 'fire' more than ever
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On an Arizona team of talented but soft-spoken players, point guard Kerr Kriisa stands out. He directs the team on and off the court with a style all his own. “The guy’s fire,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Kriisa. “A fiery personality and he...
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts USC-Arizona refs for blatant clock error
USC’s football team had a chance to build on its 17-13 lead against Arizona on Saturday night. Just before halftime, the Trojans were into Wildcats’ territory and while USC was out of time outs, the Trojans seemingly had more than enough time to complete a pass in bounds, get up to the line while the chains were being set and spike the ball. Only, it didn’t quite work out that way.
Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O'Connor Commits to UCLA Football
The two-way player from Orange County became the eighth commit of the cycle for the Bruins.
Five-Star PF Ron Holland Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 3
The Bruins will have to compete with Texas and Arkansas for the consensus top-12 player in the country.
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
allsportstucson.com
Tanque Verde in state playoffs for first time, Willcox No. 4 seed in 2A bracket
Tanque Verde has progressed from the depths of high school football in Southern Arizona to now qualifying for its first state playoff appearance in the 16-year history of the school. When Jay Dobyns took over the Hawks in 2020 they were 14-66 in the previous eight seasons. They are 15-8...
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
KTBS
Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team
Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
