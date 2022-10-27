Read full article on original website
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Channing Frye tries to explains why Ben Simmons is showing a poor level this NBA season.
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Eagles star Lane Johnson dresses up as Jason Kelce for Halloween
As the kickoff of Week 8’s game approaches, Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere are making some last-minute preparations for Halloween, whether that be a last-minute visit to the local grocery store or those parties you were invited to. Hopefully, your significant other didn’t accept the invitation to any day parties. It’s game day, and everyone’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson, returns to action today.
Syndergaard Never Wanted Philadelphia, Now He Can't Get Enough
Noah Syndergaard wanted to stay as far from the Philadelphia Phillies as possible. Now he's as big a fan as anyone else.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
NBC Sports
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
Phillies World Series Fever is Capturing Eagles' Attention
Even Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who grew up a Phillies fan, is keeping an eye on the World Series as it opens this weekend in Houston
Paranoid Phillies Fans Go Conspiracy Theorists on Framber Valdez
Valdez was checked throughout the game, and umpires found nothing.
Stott Must Remain in Phillies' Starting Lineup for Rest of World Series
Philadelphia Phillies' rookie shortstop Bryson Stott should be in the starting lineup for the remainder of the World Series.
Ben Simmons airball on layup attempt goes viral
Ben Simmons was on the wrong side of a viral video yet again on Thursday night, after the struggling Nets newcomer airballed a layup attempt.
