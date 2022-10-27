Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herbst Powers His Way to Third at Martinsville
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) survived multiple NASCAR overtimes to equal a season-best finish of third during Saturday’s Martinsville 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was the Las Vegas native’s eighth top-five finish of the season, a career high. After starting eighth for the scheduled 250-lap race, Herbst ran consistently in the top-10 during the first two stages, finishing sixth in Stage 1. Later, with less than 15 laps to go in Stage 2, crew chief Richard Boswell made the call to bring his driver down pit road for fresh tires and fuel, and Herbst resumed 18th. He picked up one position by the stage’s end, then stayed on track during the break and restarted sixth for the final stage. He began to struggle with the balance on his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, but Herbst persevered in working his way into the top-five during the opening laps of the stage. Over the final 100 laps, he avoided numerous incidents and remained in or near the top-three during the flurry of NASCAR overtimes. Herbst restarted fifth, in the inside lane, for the final overtime restart and again avoided mayhem among the leaders en route to his first top-five finish at Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WDBJ) - Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Bell will race Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, Chase Elliott and...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've been joined by Chase Elliott, who will be advancing to Phoenix to contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tell us a little bit about this race and now officially knowing that your team has advanced to next weekend to go for your second title. CHASE ELLIOTT:...
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race
RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out. This is the first sellout of...
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Martinsville Speedway
Q. Back-to-back rounds, delivers in a must-win scenario. What were you thinking on the final restart, trying to catch your good friend Chase? I see the emotion in your eyes. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Mom and dad, we did it, wow. I can't believe it, man. To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just pre-race looking up, seeing all the fans, this place is packed.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
WSLS
Countdown to Green Flag: Fans excited to return to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR Playoffs
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – NASCAR fans near and far have made their way to the paper-clip for one more race this season. On Sunday afternoon, drivers will be back on the track to decide who’s going to be competing in the Championship race out in Arizona. Gean Adams and...
Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference Interview - Martinsville Speedway
THE MODERATOR: Joey, tell us a little bit about this race, the dynamics of Martinsville. The pressure heats up in the final stage. Looking ahead to next week with your team... JOEY LOGANO: It's an interesting position to be in when you're already locked in, but you're in the mix of it out there. You have the transfer spot that's essentially you at that moment when Denny was behind me. I'm like, Oh, man, everyone hates me in I'm in the way or if I let him go.
RCR Event Preview - Martinsville Speedway
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway ... In 182 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, RCR has seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Ricky Rudd won the fall race at Martinsville in 1983, which was RCR’s first Cup Series win on an oval. Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. The team owns 31 top-five and 65 top-10 finishes entering Sunday afternoon’s race. Team owner Richard Childress made his first start at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 1972, and reeled off four top-10 finishes sprinkled across the 1976-1978 seasons.
Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4
Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway to advance to the Championship 4 in Phoenix next weekend. BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Tuscany Faucets Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. Finishing Position: 15th. What happened between you and Ty Gibbs on the final lap?. “First off...
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
Jon McKennedy Recovers from Late Crash to Win 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship
In a battle that came down to the final race – and final laps – of the season at Martinsville Speedway, Jon McKennedy came out on top to win his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship while NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie won the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.
Dead On Tools 250 results from Martinsville Speedway
« Big Machine Racing Names Parker Kligerman As The Driver Of The No. 48 Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet Full-Time Beginning In 2023 Gibbs Claims Win at Martinsville - Brandon Jones Comes up Just Short of Transferring to Championship 4 ». Latest from Speedway Digest Staff.
NWMT: Corey LaJoie Wins Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200; Jon McKennedy Secures 2022 Championship at Martinsville Featured
Corey LaJoie celebrated his first career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie, piloting the No. 53 Curb Records machine, started fifth on the grid and took the lead from pole winner Matt Hirschman 32 laps into the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. LaJoie went...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Martinsville Speedway October Event Preview
Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend. Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is the 19th race of 2022 and 50th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.
New Verizon Wi-FI Connectivity for Fans at Martinsville Speedway
As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, the track announced new Wi-Fi connectivity, provided by Verizon, has been implemented across the racetrack to enhance the at-track experience for race fans throughout race weekend. In partnership with Verizon, the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks (which includes...
South Boston Speedway’s Sobo Drifts a Fun Event to End the 2022 Season
A fun event for everyone. That is the best way to describe Saturday’s SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire at South Boston Speedway, the speedway’s final spectator event of 2022. South Boston Speedway’s second-ever drifting event, featuring a new, faster course that included portions of the oval...
Sarale, Panella, Ward, and Mauldin Snare Turkey Bowl Xxiii Wins in Stockton
A pair of Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union’s best champions triumphed in the biggest night of the year as Stockton drivers Caden Sarale and Nikko Panella scored during Turkey Bowl XXIII on Saturday. Each of their wins paid $2,000 to win. Nathan Ward of Bakersfield and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta also found victory lane in the annual classic with their victories paying $1,000 to win.
Blake Bower Claims 2022 Western Midget Racing Championship With Ventura Win
Brentwood’s Blake Bower completed his claim on back-to-back Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction championships on Saturday night, earning his 12th win of the season at Ventura Raceway. The best 12 finishes format leaves Bower with a perfect 600-point score, adding to his incredible run in the series.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0