Martinsville, VA

Speedway Digest

Herbst Powers His Way to Third at Martinsville

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) survived multiple NASCAR overtimes to equal a season-best finish of third during Saturday’s Martinsville 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was the Las Vegas native’s eighth top-five finish of the season, a career high. After starting eighth for the scheduled 250-lap race, Herbst ran consistently in the top-10 during the first two stages, finishing sixth in Stage 1. Later, with less than 15 laps to go in Stage 2, crew chief Richard Boswell made the call to bring his driver down pit road for fresh tires and fuel, and Herbst resumed 18th. He picked up one position by the stage’s end, then stayed on track during the break and restarted sixth for the final stage. He began to struggle with the balance on his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, but Herbst persevered in working his way into the top-five during the opening laps of the stage. Over the final 100 laps, he avoided numerous incidents and remained in or near the top-three during the flurry of NASCAR overtimes. Herbst restarted fifth, in the inside lane, for the final overtime restart and again avoided mayhem among the leaders en route to his first top-five finish at Martinsville.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WDBJ) - Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Bell will race Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, Chase Elliott and...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for a Top-Five Finish at Martinsville Speedway. “I had a really fast Whelen Chevrolet today. I put us in a hole early by getting a speeding penalty, but luckily we were able to work as a team to recover and ultimately finish second. Our Chevrolet was tight all day, but our RCR team worked on it every chance we got. Towards the end of the race, it was crazy with guys moving and wrecking each other. I knew to have a shot for the win I needed to be aggressive, and that's what I did. It feels good to leave Martinsville with second-place finish. I love racing here and RCR brought me a Chevrolet where I could race like i needed to."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Martinsville Speedway announces complete sellout for Xfinity 500 race

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Martinsville Speedway announced a complete sellout for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The Xfinity 500 is sold out in the grandstands, suites, camping, and pre-race experience. The Brake Pad and SkyDeck experiences are also sold out. This is the first sellout of...
RIDGEWAY, VA
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Martinsville Speedway

Q. Back-to-back rounds, delivers in a must-win scenario. What were you thinking on the final restart, trying to catch your good friend Chase? I see the emotion in your eyes. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Mom and dad, we did it, wow. I can't believe it, man. To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just pre-race looking up, seeing all the fans, this place is packed.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference Interview - Martinsville Speedway

THE MODERATOR: Joey, tell us a little bit about this race, the dynamics of Martinsville. The pressure heats up in the final stage. Looking ahead to next week with your team... JOEY LOGANO: It's an interesting position to be in when you're already locked in, but you're in the mix of it out there. You have the transfer spot that's essentially you at that moment when Denny was behind me. I'm like, Oh, man, everyone hates me in I'm in the way or if I let him go.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway ... In 182 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, RCR has seven victories, including five by Dale Earnhardt (1985-fall, 1987-spring, 1988-spring, 1991-spring, and 1995-fall). Ricky Rudd won the fall race at Martinsville in 1983, which was RCR’s first Cup Series win on an oval. Kevin Harvick won the 2011 spring race at Martinsville, his first victory at the .526-mile paved speedway. The team owns 31 top-five and 65 top-10 finishes entering Sunday afternoon’s race. Team owner Richard Childress made his first start at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 1972, and reeled off four top-10 finishes sprinkled across the 1976-1978 seasons.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

New Verizon Wi-FI Connectivity for Fans at Martinsville Speedway

As part of Martinsville Speedway’s 75th anniversary season, the track announced new Wi-Fi connectivity, provided by Verizon, has been implemented across the racetrack to enhance the at-track experience for race fans throughout race weekend. In partnership with Verizon, the Official At-Track Wi-Fi Partner of 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks (which includes...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Sarale, Panella, Ward, and Mauldin Snare Turkey Bowl Xxiii Wins in Stockton

A pair of Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union’s best champions triumphed in the biggest night of the year as Stockton drivers Caden Sarale and Nikko Panella scored during Turkey Bowl XXIII on Saturday. Each of their wins paid $2,000 to win. Nathan Ward of Bakersfield and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta also found victory lane in the annual classic with their victories paying $1,000 to win.
STOCKTON, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

