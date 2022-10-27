Read full article on original website
Man dies from possible drowning at senior center in Rice County
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Northfield's law enforcement is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who possibly drowned at a senior center Friday evening. The Northfield Police Department (NPD) said at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a pool at the senior center FiftyNorth located on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway.
KEYC
Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
KEYC
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
MCHS Mankato relaunches 'Mayo Mile' program
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
KEYC
St. Clair/Loyola storms past Blooming Prairie
St. Clair/Loyola storms past Blooming Prairie

Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato. The event celebrates contemporary Halloween traditions, with local businesses and community members handing out candy for Trick-or-Treating, but the main events are more traditional.
KEYC
Madelia police search for missing teen
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia police department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17 year old boy. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ramos seems to have left with nothing but his phone. All attempts to contact him have...
Alleged Mankato drug dealer arrested after overdose
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities say a Mankato man was arrested Tuesday after investigators connected him to a non-fatal opioid overdose.According to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the overdose occurred in Mankato earlier this month.While searching the residence, authorities found fentanyl, the task force said.Investigation led authorities to a 31-year-old man from Mankato, the task force said. After conducting a "controlled purchase of cocaine and fentanyl pills" from the man, authorities began watching him.The task force said on Monday, the man was driven to Minneapolis from Mankato. His vehicle stopped for just two minutes in Minneapolis before turning back for Mankato.Authorities stopped the vehicle in St. Peter and arrested the man. The task force said he had 38 bindles of cocaine and 325 fentanyl pills.He is being held at the Nicollet County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.
KEYC
United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. The nonprofit aims to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives. It serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties. United Way is led by...
KEYC
YMCA board members plan for future without eastside location
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA will not be opening a second location. This decision by the Y’s Board of Directors comes after years of planning for a possible east-side location. “This decision to not expand to the east side will preserve the Y that you know,”...
KEYC
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
KEYC
Mankato Brewery celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery said it’s time to raise a glass as it celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. In this case, their specialty beer that celebrates the holiday tradition. Bright and Light is one of the newest Mankato Brewery drinks. It’s inspired by the brilliant...
knuj.net
BUSY DAY SATURDAY IN NEW ULM
The Brown County Historical Society is having their Halloween Scavenger Hunt Saturday. Amy Johnson with the Historical Society says it will be from 10 – 2 at the museum. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and kids need to be accompanied by an adult. You will be able to hunt for Halloween themed items throughout the museum and then receive a prize which will be a treat or a tattoo. Admission is free. Also Saturday is the Halloween Hop with Trick or Treating with many businesses throughout New Ulm. You can get more information at new ulm dot com or by calling the Chamber at 507-233-4300.
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
KEYC
Treasure Robinson, 15, found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 15-year-old girl from Glencoe has been found safe after being reported missing in September. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Treasure Robinson was located by the Minneapolis Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 17, with family concerned she had left home after...
KEYC
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - For this week’s Food Friday, Kelsey and Lisa visited The Purple Goose in Janesville, where the smells of pizza and roasted chicken lured the dynamic duo. just like it has for patrons since Judy Jacobs purchased it from The American Legion in 2003. Purple Goose...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
