The Brown County Historical Society is having their Halloween Scavenger Hunt Saturday. Amy Johnson with the Historical Society says it will be from 10 – 2 at the museum. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and kids need to be accompanied by an adult. You will be able to hunt for Halloween themed items throughout the museum and then receive a prize which will be a treat or a tattoo. Admission is free. Also Saturday is the Halloween Hop with Trick or Treating with many businesses throughout New Ulm. You can get more information at new ulm dot com or by calling the Chamber at 507-233-4300.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO