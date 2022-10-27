Read full article on original website
Week 11 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 11 performances of the high school football season, opening the OHSAA regional playoffs. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zach Anzells, Aurora: Anzells’ interception sealed...
Cleveland’s football season is all but over if they lose MNF to Cincinnati: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-5) try to save their season on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). It won’t be easy because Cleveland’s defense is one of the worst in the league and Joe Burrow is starting to get last season’s mojo back, although he will be without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
OHSAA football playoffs first round live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 11 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Akron Buchtel pulls road upset with 24-21 win over Woodridge to open OHSAA playoffs
The Griffins scored 24 points in a row to upset the Bulldogs
Aurora holds off CVCA for 27-24 win in Division III football playoffs
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio - Zach Anzells’ interception with 24 seconds left allowed Aurora to hold off CVCA for a 27-24 victory in the opening round of the OHSAA Division III, Region 9 football playoffs. The Greenmen (9-3) will go on the road again next week and face the second-seed...
Browns defensive rookies drawing on college lessons vs. Joe Burrow ahead of first NFL meeting
BEREA, Ohio -- For the first time in their NFL careers, Browns rookies Martin Emerson Jr. and Isaiah Thomas will have the chance to play against the Bengals and Joe Burrow on Monday night. But it’s not the first time ever that they’ll play against Burrow. Emerson and...
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
Avon overwhelms Westlake, 49-0, to start Division II playoff run
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Avon’s outstanding Sam DeTillio/Ethan Holbrook connection remained alive and well as No. 1 Avon overwhelmed No. 16 Westlake 49-0 in a first-round football playoff matchup at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium Friday night in Avon. Avon (10-1) will host No. 9 North Royalton (7-4) on Nov. 4...
Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in jeopardy of missing Bengals game; Greg Newsome II questionable
BEREA, Ohio — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sat out practice for the third straight day on Saturday and is in jeopardy of missing the Bengals game Monday night. He’s listed as questionable. “It’s really we’ll see,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We’ll see how the next 48 hours go,...
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
Chardon’s Division III title defense begins with 42-15 first-round win over East
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two-time defending Division III state champion Chardon defeated Akron East, 42-15, on Friday in a Region 9 first-round football playoff matchup at Chardon Memorial Field. It is the second straight season No. 1 Chardon opened the playoffs with a home victory over No. 16 East. The Hilltoppers...
St. Edward opens Division I title defense with first-round romp over Stow
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward opened defense of its Division I state football title in dominant fashion Friday, rolling past Stow, 49-6, in a Division I, Region 1 matchup at Lakewood High School. The 10-1 Eagles finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the cleveland.com Top 25 and...
Justin Bremner’s 5 TD’s powers Walsh Jesuit past Maple Heights in Division II first round
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Justin Bremner brought the horsepower, and Walsh Jesuit rolled in a repeat performance. The Warriors duplicated their playoff opener from last year’s regional final run, once again downing Maple Heights to open up its OHSAA Division II, Region 5 football postseason play. This year’s encounter brought a 56-20 victory behind the five-touchdown performance from their workhorse running back.
Tallmadge dominates second half, defeats VASJ in Division III first round
TALLMADGE, Ohio — Experience seemed to play a part Friday night in Tallmadge. The No. 6 seed Blue Devils used it to come away with a 21-7 win against No. 11 Villa Angela-St. Joseph during their first-round Division III, Region 9 football playoff game. “We talked about one of...
Kareem Hunt trade appears unlikely but he says a team would get ‘a hell of player’
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a little bit of an edge to him these days as he waits to find out if he’ll be traded by Tuesday’s deadline. “It is what it is,” he said Saturday. “It’s a business. I just go out there and show up and play, man.”
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns talk about their big Halloween showdown with the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and other Browns break down their AFC North big matchup against the Bengals on Monday night. The Browns (2-5) can pull to within a game of the 4-3 Bengals and send them home 0-3 in the...
Browns secondary injuries and absences could have impact on Bengals game: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- As the Browns prepare to take on the Bengals on Monday night, they could do so fairly thin in their secondary. Cleveland will for sure be without starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who remains out with a concussion. The other starting corner, Greg Newsome II, is also questionable dealing with an oblique injury, as his Greedy Williams who has been listed on the injury report with an illness this week.
Donovan Mitchell shows New York Knicks what they missed out on during Cavaliers’ 121-108 comeback win
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell showed the New York Knicks what they could’ve had. With the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor shaking and MVP chants reverberating, Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback, topping the Knicks, 121-108, Sunday night. The Cavs are 5-1 -- their best start since the 2016-17 season.
