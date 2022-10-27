ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
Justin Bremner’s 5 TD’s powers Walsh Jesuit past Maple Heights in Division II first round

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Justin Bremner brought the horsepower, and Walsh Jesuit rolled in a repeat performance. The Warriors duplicated their playoff opener from last year’s regional final run, once again downing Maple Heights to open up its OHSAA Division II, Region 5 football postseason play. This year’s encounter brought a 56-20 victory behind the five-touchdown performance from their workhorse running back.
Browns secondary injuries and absences could have impact on Bengals game: Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- As the Browns prepare to take on the Bengals on Monday night, they could do so fairly thin in their secondary. Cleveland will for sure be without starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who remains out with a concussion. The other starting corner, Greg Newsome II, is also questionable dealing with an oblique injury, as his Greedy Williams who has been listed on the injury report with an illness this week.
Donovan Mitchell shows New York Knicks what they missed out on during Cavaliers’ 121-108 comeback win

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell showed the New York Knicks what they could’ve had. With the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor shaking and MVP chants reverberating, Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback, topping the Knicks, 121-108, Sunday night. The Cavs are 5-1 -- their best start since the 2016-17 season.
