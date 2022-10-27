CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.

