Exclusive: Boxer who gave Conor Benn black eyes calls for ban

Cedrick Peynaud has called for Conor Benn to get suspended over the two failed drug tests flagged by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. The opponent who dropped Benn twice and gave him two black eyes has addressed the ongoing saga with World Boxing News exclusively. Frenchman Peynaud shared the ring with...
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”

Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
