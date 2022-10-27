Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
Top tier talent, one-of-a-kind costumes highlight S.A.’s Big Texas Comicon this weekend
In case you didn't already, their was a lot going on this weekend in the Alamo City
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
19-Year-Old Kallista Hayley Moore Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened in the 4600 block of SW Loop 410 at around 7:30 p.m.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Dia de los Muertos isn't just a tradition in San Antonio, it's marketable
Celebrating the dead might be the next big holiday.
Tesla expands Texas footprint with 440K-square-foot warehouse in San Antonio
Tesla Inc. cinched up San Antonio's biggest industrial lease last quarter, closing on a 440,000-square-foot Far East Side space.
Here's how S.A. celebrated the 10th annual Día de los Muertos event at Hemisfair Park
The two-day event is free and open to the public
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
KSAT 12 anchor Mark Austin shares passion for fishing
Finding a work-life balance is important now more than ever. After the height of the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone inside their homes, many have now carried their newfound hobbies with them or have picked back up an activity they haven’t enjoyed in a while. For KSAT 12 anchor Mark...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors
Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
