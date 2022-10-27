Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia school bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation's capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip.
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores six-figure win on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by an eastern North Carolina man in a scratch-off ticket. Nelson Mercado II, of Greenville, tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and scored a $100,000 prize. Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K...
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
PHOTOS: Mobile home destroyed by fire in North Carolina, fire officials say
A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department.
cbs17
Crash closes I-95 south in Johnston County near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
Maryland man accused of shooting windows of 77 cars with BB gun in Arlington, Virginia
A Maryland man is facing charges after damaging more than 70 cars across Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD). ACPD reports 23 cars were damaged and had smashed windows between Oct 20 and Oct 21. Another 54 cars had similar damage between Oct 25 and Oct 27.
cbs17
Woman dead after ‘running into traffic’, being hit by 2 cars in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after ‘running out into traffic’ and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say. At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound.
Highway Patrol: 4 children seriously injured after mother falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree near Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Four children and their mother were seriously injured in a crash at around 9 a.m. Sunday in Clayton. Authorities say the mother fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the roadway and hit a large Oak tree on Buffalo Road near Archer Lodge. All five of...
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
cbs17
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
WITN
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday. Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Police said they found the driver...
Driver critically injured in crash after trying pass car on I-95 near Four Oaks, authorities say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A driver was sent to WakeMed with critical injuries after a Saturday evening crash on Interstate 95 near Four Oaks. The crash closed I-95 for about two hours while the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated. Witnesses said that at around 10 p.m. they saw...
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0