Yakima Herald Republic
Yes, WA has a law against owning a reindeer, and a rhino. Here are other illegal animals
Oct. 29—Did you know you can't own a rhinoceros in Washington state?. There are various state agencies that regulate animal laws and ownership across Washington, such as the department of health and the department of fish and wildlife, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Washington state deputies...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley lawmakers, candidates respond to proposed WA constitutional amendment on abortion access
It’s still election season, but Washington state lawmakers are looking ahead to topics expected to come up in the 2023 legislative session, including policies related to reproductive health and abortion. At a recent news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four WA communities tried to end youth homelessness. Walla Walla is seeing success
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington...
Yakima Herald Republic
Election 2022 Georgia Black Voters
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes. Black church leaders in Georgia have organized rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s “souls to the polls” events included a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they could vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year's midterm elections.
