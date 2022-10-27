2A Oregon high school football playoff races: What’s at stake in Week 9

By René Ferrán

Here’s a league-by-league look at the playoff possibilities in Class 2A entering the last week of the regular season.

15 teams automatically qualify for the OSAA’s 16-team bracket:

Tri-River - 3; Northwest - 3; SD2 - 3; SD3 - 3; Blue Mountain - 3

1 additional team qualifies based on OSAA rankings

—

Tri-River

League title

Congratulations to Colton (8-0, 5-0, No. 1), which has clinched at least a share of its first conference championship since 1984. To win the title outright, the Vikings need to win at Culver (4-4, 3-2, No. 14) this week.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Colton is the TRC’s top seed in the 16-team state bracket no matter what, but who joins the Vikings is up for grabs. Regis (7-1, 4-1, No. 7) travels to Santiam (5-3, 3-2, No. 11) in the other conference game with playoff implications.

The tiebreaker is a points system based on margin of victory in conference play (15-point maximum plus or minus). Going into Week 9, Regis is at plus-58, Culver plus-26, Santiam plus-18 and Willamina locked in at minus-17. Thus, the four scenarios are:

Regis and Colton win: Regis is No. 2. Culver, Santiam and Willamina (5-3, 3-3, No. 13) tie for third. Willamina cannot get the automatic berth. No. 3 comes down to margins of defeats.

Regis and Culver win: Regis is No. 2. Culver is No. 3.

Santiam and Colton win: Santiam is No. 2. Regis is No. 3.

Santiam and Culver win: Regis, Santiam and Culver tie for second. Regis is No. 2, and No. 3 comes down to margins of victories.

At-large berth

Regis, Santiam and Willamina (which finishes with a nonleague game against Nestucca) are all well-positioned to grab the only at-large spot in the bracket if they need it.

Eliminated

Gervais (2-6, 0-5, No. 23), Blanchet Catholic (0-7, 0-5, No. 25)

—

Northwest

League title

Nestucca (5-2, 4-1, No. 16) has clinched at least a share of the title. Knappa (3-3, 3-1, No. 15) and Gaston (3-5, 3-1, No. 18) can join the Bobcats atop the league standings with victories over Sheridan and Clatskanie (2-5, 2-2, No. 28), respectively.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Nestucca and Knappa have qualified. The Bobcats get the league’s No. 1 seed and a first-round home game unless Gaston and Sheridan win; then, the Greyhounds get the No. 1 seed. If Clatskanie beats Gaston, the Tigers qualify for the playoffs regardless of what happens between Knappa and Sheridan.

At-large berth

No team likely will have an OSAA ranking high enough to earn the lone at-large berth in the 16-team bracket.

Eliminated

Vernonia (3-4, 1-4, No. 31), Sheridan (0-6, 0-4, No. 33)

—

Special District 2

League title

The Valley Coast Conference split into two leagues for football, and the northern end has Lowell (8-0, 5-0, No. 2) having clinched at least a share of the title, needing to win at Oakridge this week to secure the outright title.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

The Devils are the district’s No. 1 seed regardless. Taft (7-1, 4-1, No. 9) plays at Toledo (4-3, 3-2, No. 17) on Friday needing a win to clinch a spot, while Monroe (4-3, 3-2, No. 10) finishes at Central Linn needing a win or a Toledo loss to qualify.

If Toledo and Monroe win, that creates a three-way tie for second place that necessitates a points system to break. Entering the final week, Taft is at plus-34, Monroe plus-21 and Toledo plus-14, with a maximum of 14 points (plus or minus) up for grabs.

At-large berth

If Taft or Monroe is the odd team out, either could finish high enough in the OSAA rankings to earn the lone at-large berth available. Toledo would need to jump several spots to have a chance.

Eliminated

Waldport (3-4, 2-4, No. 27), Central Linn (1-7, 1-4, No. 29), Oakridge (0-7, 0-5, No. 35)

—

Special District 3

League title

The southern half of the Valley Coast Conference has Oakland (7-1, 6-0, No. 3) owning at least a share of the league title by virtue of its 50-8 victory at Gold Beach (7-1, 5-1, No. 4) last week. The Oakers win the title outright by beating winless Reedsport this week.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Oakland is the district’s No. 1 seed and Gold Beach is No. 2. The final qualifier comes down to Friday’s game between North Douglas/Yoncalla (4-4, 3-3, No. 19) and Bandon/Pacific (4-3, 4-2, No. 12), with the winner advancing.

At-large berth

Bandon/Pacific could vie for the state’s lone at-large berth with a loss, but the odds wouldn’t be in the Tigers’ favor.

Eliminated

Rogue River (3-5, 2-4, No. 20), Illinois Valley (2-4, 2-4, No. 22), Glide (3-5, 2-4, No. 24), Reedsport (0-8, 0-6, No. 34)

—

Blue Mountain

League title

Heppner (6-2, 5-0, No. 8) has won 26 BMC games in a row, but to win a fifth consecutive title, it’ll need to earn No. 27 against Umatilla (7-1, 5-0, No. 6), which has lost all 12 meetings with the Mustangs since 1997.

Automatic qualifiers (3)

Umatilla and Heppner are in — the Vikings for the first time since 2008. Weston-McEwen/Griswold (5-2, 3-2, No. 5) has clinched the No. 3 seed.

At-large berth

No team will have an OSAA ranking high enough to get the only at-large berth in the 2A bracket.

Eliminated

Irrigon (2-5, 2-3, No. 21), Stanfield (2-5, 1-4, No. 26), Grant Union (2-6, 1-4, No. 30), Riverside (1-6, 1-5, No. 32)