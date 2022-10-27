Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Charlotte County collects 770,000 cubic yards of storm debris
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - As of noon on Thursday, Charlotte County storm debris contractor has removed nearly 770,000 total cubic yards of hurricane debris. And Debris removal continues throughout the area. The county is prioritizing debris removal in and around school zones to clear sidewalks and bike paths for students...
snntv.com
One month since Hurricane Ian update
Exactly one month ago Hurricane Ian laid waste to the Suncoast and Southwest Florida. People are still trying to get back on their feet. Sarasota County provided an update Friday morning on progress they have made so far. “Our FEMA partners came in and said we were days ahead of...
snntv.com
Seven local bands perform superior shows in annual assessment
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - Seven Suncoast marching bands score the highest marks in their annual assessment. Bands across the area traveled to Manatee High School to perform 7-minute shows on which they've labored for as much as four months. Emotions ran high for many bands who scored the highest marks...
snntv.com
Sarasota's Annual Chalk Festival
Sarasota’s annual Chalk Festival is back. It’s at Burns Square this weekend from 10am-6pm. Consider going to interact with some of the 3D art pieces created. The 15 year old festival is comprised of artists using the road surface as a canvas to develop oversized masterpieces in chalk.
snntv.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Participate in one of the world's largest fundraisers for Alzheimer's this weekend. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event is happening at Nathan Benderson Park this Saturday in Sarasota County. The event starts at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. While there is...
snntv.com
Manatee Schools superintendent Saunders announces retirement
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 28, 2022 - School District of Manatee County Superintendent Cynthia Saunders is officially announcing Friday her intent to retire at the conclusion of her contract which occurs at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Ms. Saunders has served 34 years in public education in Florida, including the last five years as superintendent in Manatee County.
snntv.com
Suncoast Law Enforcement shares safety tips ahead of Halloween
SARASOTA - From trick or treating to Halloween parties, people of all ages will be out and about throughout the Suncoast, and while fun is the ultimate goal, staying safe should be the top priority for all. “A lot of kids are going to be out early but some out...
snntv.com
Local bands perform at annual MPA Saturday
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - It's the time of the year many students in the area crave: the yearly FBA MPA on the Suncoast. It's when student musicians get to showcase for their local area their halftime show, something they've been working on since July and August. For some bands, this...
snntv.com
Selby Gardens' annual Spooktacular brings families together for Halloween
SARASOTA- It’s spooky season and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens was prepared with their annual Spooktacular event. Hundreds of people came out to this family-friendly event dressed up in their costumes and ready to enjoy all of the activities the gardens had to offer. “It’s very family friendly, kid friendly....
snntv.com
Selby Garden to host Spooktacular event
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Get ready to get your spook on, this Halloween weekend at Selby Garden's annual Spooktacular event. It's happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the downtown Sarasota campus. Dress up in your Halloween costume and bring your candy bags to this family-friendly...
snntv.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's raised over $200k in Sarasota
A wave of purple took over Nathan Benderson Park Saturday morning. More than 800 people came out for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Right now there are more than 6 million people living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. But the number of lives that dementia touches is a lot larger.
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 10 - October 28th
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Welcome to Week 10 of Friday Football Fever on SNN, the exclusive home for high school football on the Suncoast. SSAC Playoffs - Gateway Charter 33, Bradenton Chr. 14. SSAC Playoffs - Saint Stephen's 42, Santa Fe Catholic 27. Suncoast Scoreboard - Fri. 10/28:. SSAC Playoffs -...
snntv.com
BPD hosting Drug Take Back Day
BRADENTON (WSNN) - The Bradenton Police Department will partner with HCA Florida Blake Hospital for the annual 'Crush the Crisis National Opioid Take Back Day' this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The collection of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs will take place at Blake Hospital on 59th Street...
