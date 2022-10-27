ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Insights – Home Fire Safety: Part 2

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

Cheyenne East 49 – Rock Springs 24 (Tigers season concludes) Big Horn 28 – Mountain View 26 (Buffalos season concludes) Lyman 23 – Burns 20 (Eagles move on to the 2A Semi-Finals) Saturday Area High School Football. Farson-Eden at Burlington (6-Man playoff game) Friday Area High School...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Prospectors gain road overtime win in Washington

October 29, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospector hockey team scored a 4-3 road win over Bellingham, Washington, Friday night. The win upped the Prospector’s season record to 5-3-1 (11 points). Things did not get off to a good start for Rock Springs, with Bellingham leading 2-0 at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 29 – October 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Early morning fire call in Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5:06 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a four-plex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
GREEN RIVER, WY
svinews.com

One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.

One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
GREEN RIVER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy