Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Sweetwater County Historical Museum observing Native American Heritage Month
October 30, 2022 – November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is marking it with its Native American exhibits and an article on WyoHistory.org about early 20th-century events on the Wind River Reservation in Fremont County. Recently a visitor to the...
Wyo4News Insights – Home Fire Safety: Part 2
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 30, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule
Cheyenne East 49 – Rock Springs 24 (Tigers season concludes) Big Horn 28 – Mountain View 26 (Buffalos season concludes) Lyman 23 – Burns 20 (Eagles move on to the 2A Semi-Finals) Saturday Area High School Football. Farson-Eden at Burlington (6-Man playoff game) Friday Area High School...
Prospectors gain road overtime win in Washington
October 29, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospector hockey team scored a 4-3 road win over Bellingham, Washington, Friday night. The win upped the Prospector’s season record to 5-3-1 (11 points). Things did not get off to a good start for Rock Springs, with Bellingham leading 2-0 at...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 29 – October 30, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Early morning fire call in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5:06 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a four-plex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
