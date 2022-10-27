ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Cougar Chalk Talk: Reviewing the Cougs’ season at the halfway mark

By Alex Crescenti
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUscd_0ip9EHVV00

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Jake Dickert era got off to a stressful start to say the least.

The team had to escape a late scare from Idaho just to start 1-0, but after seeing what’s going on in Moscow, maybe it really was a good test.

“Guys we won the game,” Dickert said after the game.

However, the next week presented a much stiffer opponent in the Wisconsin Badgers, but the defense rose to the occasion. The offense was just good enough to come out of Madison with an upset win and put the Cougs back on the national map.

Then a win against Colorado State gave Wazzu their first 3-0 start since 2019 to wrap up nonconference play.

Transfer quarterback Cam Ward came into the season with a lot of hype from national media outlets, but struggled to put together complete games, as the offense sputtered and the Cougs dropped three out of their last four. Of course, it doesn’t help when two of your top-skill position players go down with injuries.

The once-saving grace has been the defense, which continues to be one of the best in the country and has kept the team in all of their games.

So, while 4-3 isn’t going to cut it to get into the College football playoff, things certainly could be much worse and bowl eligibility is just two wins away.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Boeing invests $5M to build new student center in WSU’s Voiland College

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Boeing Company is investing $5 million to establish a new student center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture at Washington State University’s Pullman campus.  The Boeing Center for Student Success will occupy an entire floor within the college’s Schweitzer Engineer Hall. It will provide students access to mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services.  “The...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy