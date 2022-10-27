(KNS) — The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who could be a runaway. Angelina Carlson was reported as a runaway on August 4th. Police are trying to find her and make sure she is safe and can return to her family. According to police, she is still around the St. Cloud area, based on recent information.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO