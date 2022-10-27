Read full article on original website
Student arrested for having gun on St. Cloud school bus
A McKinley Area Learning Center student faces multiple felony charges after he brought a gun onto a school bus in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. According to police, citing a preliminary investigation, no threats were made with the gun and the 17-year-old had no plans to use the gun. The teen was arrested Thursday at his home.
lakesarearadio.net
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl
(KNS) — The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who could be a runaway. Angelina Carlson was reported as a runaway on August 4th. Police are trying to find her and make sure she is safe and can return to her family. According to police, she is still around the St. Cloud area, based on recent information.
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen
The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for help locating a teen who has been missing since early August. 17-year-old Angelina Carlson was last seen on August 4th and information given to the St. Cloud Police Department says that she is still frequenting the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud PD...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Blood centers call on donors after issuing third emergency in six months
ST PAUL, Minn. — ST. PAUL, Minn. — People are not donating blood like they used to. In fact, there are so few donations on hand, Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is issuing its third emergency in just six months. Chris Moon is a longtime blood donor - a...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
redlakenationnews.com
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
boreal.org
Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota
Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
valleynewslive.com
Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Schultz claims negligence
DULUTH, MN.-- On Friday, Minnesota’s Attorney General was defending himself after a Star Tribune investigation alleged, he waited too long to shut down a massive fraud scheme. Just last month, prosecutors charged about 50 people, accusing them of using a Minnesota-based non-profit as a front to rob the federal...
fox9.com
St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
Ransomware attack affects 60,000 Arvig internet users in Minnesota
A Minnesota broadband company said thousands of Minnesota customers were left without its services after a recent ransomware attack. Arvig said about 60,000 customers across the state were affected, with Arvig's services down for about three-and-a-half hours on Tuesday. The company said in a social media post the attempted breach...
fox9.com
Sisters' homemade wanted posters land deadly hit-and-run driver back in jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - When the man who killed their mother in a hit-and-run crash failed to show up for sentencing in St. Paul earlier this year, a pair of sisters knew they had to take justice into their own hands. That is exactly what they did, plastering...
COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the Twin Cities metro area appears to have risen significantly in recent days, with both the University of Minnesota and the Metropolitan Council posting rising figures in updates this week. The amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 that is found in wastewater...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
boreal.org
Netflix ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode focuses on missing Minnesotan Josh Guimond
Photo: Pictured is the 20-year-old missing college student Josh Guimond. He was last seen on Nov. 9, 2002 after leaving a friends party on campus. (Photo credit Stearns County Sheriff Office) The popular Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" released an episode on the case of Josh Guimond, a Minnesota college student...
Restaurants in the St. Cloud Area that Closed in 2022
Every year there is a wave of restaurant who announced they are either closing or opening. Here is a list of the restaurants that have closed in 2022.
boreal.org
‘Alarming’: New report highlights staffing concerns in Minnesota health care facilities
Photo: A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows that the overall job vacancy rate has tripled. Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press. A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows a sharp uptick in the job vacancy rate for health care workers across the state. The report,...
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Stearns County Planning Huge Celebration For Community- Share Your Stories!
The Stearns County Courthouse is 100 years old and they want to celebrate with you. The celebration will be held at the Courthouse at 725 Courthouse Square in St. Cloud on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 from 4:30 - 7 pm. CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE COURTHOUSE NOVEMBER 15TH. You...
