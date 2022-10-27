ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bring Me The News

Student arrested for having gun on St. Cloud school bus

A McKinley Area Learning Center student faces multiple felony charges after he brought a gun onto a school bus in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. According to police, citing a preliminary investigation, no threats were made with the gun and the 17-year-old had no plans to use the gun. The teen was arrested Thursday at his home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Police Looking for Missing Teen Girl

(KNS) — The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who could be a runaway. Angelina Carlson was reported as a runaway on August 4th. Police are trying to find her and make sure she is safe and can return to her family. According to police, she is still around the St. Cloud area, based on recent information.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kvsc.org

St. Cloud Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for help locating a teen who has been missing since early August. 17-year-old Angelina Carlson was last seen on August 4th and information given to the St. Cloud Police Department says that she is still frequenting the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud PD...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools

Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in RSV cases in Minnesota

Twin Cities Metro had the fewest available beds by percentage. Elisabeth Gawthrop | APM Research Lab. A week ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19, just a month after getting the updated, bivalent booster shot. Her symptoms were reportedly mild, but it prompted us to look at the latest vaccine breakthrough data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sioux City Journal

Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea

WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
WAUKON, IA

