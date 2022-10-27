Pavilions Supermarket in Rolling Hills Estates has a free wine club and complimentary, in-store tastings of not only wines like Grgich Hills, Frank Family and Daou, but also a well curated selection of French and Italian wines. Many are stored in a large, temperature controlled wine cellar? They also have a bar directly adjacent to the cellar. Customers do not need to be a wine club member to participate in the tastings.

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO