Hermosa Beach, CA

Around & About – Happenings around the Peninsula November 2022

Pavilions Supermarket in Rolling Hills Estates has a free wine club and complimentary, in-store tastings of not only wines like Grgich Hills, Frank Family and Daou, but also a well curated selection of French and Italian wines. Many are stored in a large, temperature controlled wine cellar? They also have a bar directly adjacent to the cellar. Customers do not need to be a wine club member to participate in the tastings.
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
Ribbon cut for Beach Cities youth mental health center

Beach Cities Health District held a ribbon-cutting Oct. 18 for allcove Beach Cities (spelled with a lowercase ‘a’), the first branch of a youth mental health program developed at Stanford University. The Redondo Beach facility – to open on the fourth floor of the former South Bay Hospital...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Redondo special election denies cannabis initiative, recall

The Oct. 19 Redondo Beach special election ended with a three-quarters majority saying no to both Measure E – the public initiative for three retail cannabis stores in town – and a recall attempt of City Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr. The results, with final votes not counted until...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Hermosa hosts rally for historic recycling bill

An estimated 200 environmentalists gathered at the Hermosa Beach pier Sunday afternoon to celebrate passage of Proposition 54. The bill was authored by South Bay State Senator Ben Allen, and championed in the Assembly by South Bay Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi. SB 54, requires all plastic packaging in California to be...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

