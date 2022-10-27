ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Herald & Review

Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say

DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust

Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Deputy forces collision due to medical emergency

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy had to force a crash in order to help another driver having a medical episode. According to our media partner WLDS, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sandusky Road. Prior to the crash, deputies had...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested for firing gun into the air

CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
CLINTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot multiple times in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Altercation at Springfield Wendy's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Woman drove around with injured toddler for 3 hours, attorney says

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details have emerged in the death of a 3-year-old in Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms, of Carlinville, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in connection with the toddler's death. According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, a report was made...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard

A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

