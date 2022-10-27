Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
wmay.com
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
Springfield man arrested, charged after drug raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday during the execution of a search warrant. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said an ongoing investigation determined that 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert was selling fentanyl. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Tolbert’s home at 1017 South […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
foxillinois.com
Deputy forces collision due to medical emergency
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy had to force a crash in order to help another driver having a medical episode. According to our media partner WLDS, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sandusky Road. Prior to the crash, deputies had...
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for firing gun into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fired his gun into the air multiple times. It happened during the early morning hours on Thursday near East Julia and North Charles Streets in Clinton. There were multiple reports from people hearing gunshots and...
foxillinois.com
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
foxillinois.com
Woman drove around with injured toddler for 3 hours, attorney says
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details have emerged in the death of a 3-year-old in Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms, of Carlinville, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in connection with the toddler's death. According to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl, a report was made...
Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard
A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
