Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
WFMJ.com
Pa. High School Football Playoff Pairings
Nine area Pennsylvania football teams qualified for the playoffs. Reynolds, Farrell, Sharpsville, all earned first round byes. Cambridge Springs vs Mercer - Meadville High School 7:00pm. Lakeview vs Maplewood - Farrell High School 7:00 pm. CLASS 2A. Saturday - November 5. Mercyhurst Prep vs Wilmington - Erie Stadium - 7:00...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
Pa. District 10 football playoffs announced
Farrell takes the top seed in the District 10 Class 2A field.
WTOV 9
West Virginia High School Football Scores Week 10
It’s Friday! which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia. Scores for the following games will be updated as we get them throughout the night.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
Akron Buchtel pulls road upset with 24-21 win over Woodridge to open OHSAA playoffs
The Griffins scored 24 points in a row to upset the Bulldogs
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team earns shootout win in rivalry game
Penn-Trafford improved to 2-1 in the PIHL by defeating Hempfield, 5-4, in a shootout. The Warriors grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second period on goals by Bryce Kropczynski, Colin Paterson and Noah Moffa, but Hempfield used three power-play goals in the third period to tie the score. Cam Kiste...
Meyersdale trounced by Homer-Center; Somerset no match for Hoenstine, Central
MEYERSDALE -- Making only his second career start at quarterback, Riley Clevenger looked like a seasoned veteran, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns as Homer-Center downed Meyersdale 45-3 in a Heritage-WestPAC crossover on Friday. Shuster starsShuster has storybook night, Windber pummels Portage. What it means. Homer-Center (5-5) moves onto...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford girls soccer motivated for ’23 after playoff effort
Rarely does a loss generate this much attention. The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team nearly did what no team has been able to do for three years: Beat Mars. Mars, the three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A girls soccer champion, was backed into the ropes Monday night in a WPIAL 3A first-round playoff game against visiting Penn-Trafford before pulling out a 1-0 win in overtime.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy soccer teams work their way to playoff victories
Shady Side Academy’s 19th consecutive WPIAL boys soccer appearance got off on the right track as the Bulldogs eliminated Keystone Oaks, 6-1. The opening-round Class 2A match was played Oct. 24 at Michael J. Farrell Stadium on the Shady Side campus. “We’re a young team, and it took us...
CVCA football keeps focus, edges defending PAC champ Fairless
Blocking out all of the noise and keeping things simple enabled the defense on the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy football team to help knock off co-league champion Fairless. Football:CVCA wins overtime thriller over Canton South. Producing big plays and limiting long plays by the diverse Falcon offense propelled CVCA to...
