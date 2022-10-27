ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Pa. High School Football Playoff Pairings

Nine area Pennsylvania football teams qualified for the playoffs. Reynolds, Farrell, Sharpsville, all earned first round byes. Cambridge Springs vs Mercer - Meadville High School 7:00pm. Lakeview vs Maplewood - Farrell High School 7:00 pm. CLASS 2A. Saturday - November 5. Mercyhurst Prep vs Wilmington - Erie Stadium - 7:00...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets

ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
ERIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford girls soccer motivated for '23 after playoff effort

Rarely does a loss generate this much attention. The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team nearly did what no team has been able to do for three years: Beat Mars. Mars, the three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A girls soccer champion, was backed into the ropes Monday night in a WPIAL 3A first-round playoff game against visiting Penn-Trafford before pulling out a 1-0 win in overtime.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy soccer teams work their way to playoff victories

Shady Side Academy’s 19th consecutive WPIAL boys soccer appearance got off on the right track as the Bulldogs eliminated Keystone Oaks, 6-1. The opening-round Class 2A match was played Oct. 24 at Michael J. Farrell Stadium on the Shady Side campus. “We’re a young team, and it took us...
PITTSBURGH, PA

